Pinnacle West Sets Date for 2020 Second-quarter Financial Results, Webcast/Conference Call

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) announced today that it plans to release its 2020 second-quarter financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

That same day at noon ET (9 a.m. Arizona time), management will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss financial results and recent developments.

To access the live session:

To access the replay:



  • Visit www.pinnaclewest.com/presentations for the webcast recording.


  • An audio recording will be available by phone until 11:59 p.m. ET, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, by calling (877) 481-4010 in the U.S. and Canada or (919) 882-2331 internationally and entering passcode 35575.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of approximately $19 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity, and 6,200 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to nearly 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.

Contacts

Media Contact: Alan Bunnell (602) 250-3376

Analyst Contact: Stefanie Layton (602) 250-4541

Website: pinnaclewest.com

