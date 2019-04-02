PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) announced today that it plans to

release its 2019 first-quarter financial results before the U.S.

financial markets open on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

That same day at noon ET (9 a.m. Arizona time), the Company will host a

live webcast of management’s conference call to discuss the Company’s

results, as well as recent developments. A replay of the webcast can be

accessed at pinnaclewest.com/presentations.

To access the live conference call by telephone, dial 877-407-8035 or

201-689-8035 for international callers. A replay of the call also will

be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, by calling

(877) 481-4010 in the U.S. and Canada or (919) 882-2331 internationally

and entering passcode 45615.

Pinnacle

West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has

consolidated assets of almost $18 billion, about 6,000 megawatts of

generating capacity and 6,300 employees in Arizona and New Mexico.

Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona

Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to

nearly 1.2 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information

about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.

Contacts

Media Contact: Alan Bunnell (602) 250-3376

Analyst Contact:

Stefanie Layton (602) 250-4541

Website: pinnaclewest.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles