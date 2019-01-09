PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) announced today that it plans to
release its 2018 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results before
the U.S. financial markets open on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.
That same day at 11 a.m. ET (9 a.m. Arizona time), the Company will host
a live webcast of management’s conference call to discuss the Company’s
results, as well as recent developments. A replay of the webcast can be
accessed at pinnaclewest.com/presentations.
To access the live conference call by telephone, dial (866) 682-6100 or
(862) 298-0702 for international callers. A replay of the call also will
be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET), Friday, March 1, 2019, by calling
(877) 481-4010 in the U.S. and Canada or (919) 882-2331 internationally
and entering passcode 41840.
West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has
consolidated assets of almost $18 billion, about 6,200 megawatts of
generating capacity and 6,300 employees in Arizona and New Mexico.
Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona
Public Service, the Company provides retail electricity service to
nearly 1.2 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information
about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.
Contacts
Media Contact: Alan Bunnell (602) 250-3376
Analyst Contact:
Stefanie Layton (602) 250-4541
Website: pinnaclewest.com