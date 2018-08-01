Illustration focuses on life situations when short term health plans

can fill coverage gaps for 50 percent less than Obamacare plans

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pivot Health, a leading short term health insurance and alternative

health plan marketer recently released a new infographic, 10 Life

Situations When Short Term Health Plans Are Needed. The

instructional illustration outlines when short

term health plans can be a temporary solution for individuals and

families needing immediate insurance coverage but do not qualify for or

cannot afford Obamacare (ACA) plans.

“Each year more Americans are being priced out of the health insurance

market, and short term plans can be an affordable solution to fill gaps

in coverage. Today's Trump administration announcement on the extension

of coverage duration periods for short term health insurance is a win

for the American consumer. This infographic helps consumers better

understand what short

term medical insurance is, and where it might be a good fit for

their particular situation,” said Jeff Smedsrud, Chief Executive Officer

of Pivot Health.

The Trump administration’s ruling comes at a time when the uninsured

rate in the U.S. is ticking back upward. A new

government report found that nearly 1 million people dropped their

major medical coverage in 2017, many which were most likely priced out

of the market as rates rose 21 percent on average nationally. The

greatest departure from the federal and state marketplace exchanges came

from those who received no government assistance and were responsible

for shouldering the full cost of health insurance on their own.

“It’s no wonder people chose to go uninsured when rates are

skyrocketing. The rapid rise of entrepreneurs, hourly employees and

contract workers is driving a thriving ‘gig’ economy but they have to

purchase their own health insurance. New company employees typically

have a 90-day waiting period before insurance coverage begins, or have

an extremely expensive COBRA option when they leave a job. There is a

disconnect in the market. That’s when short term health plans, which are

structured like major medical health plans, can provide coverage and

save consumers about 50 percent or more when compared to ACA plans,”

said Smedsrud.

In the infographic, Pivot Health recommends 10

life situations when short term health insurance might be a good fit

for:



  1. Self-employed entrepreneurs who make too much to qualify for an ACA
    subsidy


  2. Those stuck in an employer waiting period


  3. Early retirees


  4. Individuals moving to a new state


  5. College students


  6. Consumers with a limited doctor network


  7. Individuals who cannot afford COBRA coverage


  8. Consumers going through a divorce


  9. Younger adults turning age 26 and aging off parents health plan


  10. Those too rich for Medicaid, too poor for government subsidies

The Trump administration’s new rules for short term health plans extend

the 90-day coverage duration limit to 364 days, reversing an Obama-era

rule that was put into place in 2017. Insurers would be allowed to

extend policies up to a maximum of 36 months.

Today a tax penalty is imposed on consumers who do not carry

ACA-eligible plans for a minimum of nine months, which includes short

term health plans. However, in December 2017 the Trump administration

eliminated the tax penalty, allowing consumers to purchase a short term

health plans without risking a fine for the 2019 tax year.

Smedsrud summarized, “This ruling puts more power of choice back in the

hands of consumers. The short term health insurance market has

incredible potential as we wait to see how midterm elections and

Congress approach health care reform in the future. Until then, short

term health plans can be a literal life-saver for individuals and

families on a budget.”

Read

a Q&A with Smedsrud for more information about the short term health

plan ruling.

Download

the Pivot Health short term health insurance infographic.

About Pivot Health

Launched in 2016, Pivot Health is an

insurance product development, management and marketing company led by

an experienced team of health insurance professionals that have managed

over $7 billion of insurance premium. The company has proprietary

products and dedicated relationships with several national carriers. The

founders of Pivot Health have led previous firms that were acquired by

NYSE listed companies. Pivot Health was acquired in the spring of 2018

by HealthCare.com (www.healthcare.com),

a privately-owned search-and-compare health insurance shopping platform.

For more information, visit www.pivothealth.com.

