'Pivot Playbook' maps path to Tucson's pandemic economic recovery

Rich said Tucson must seize upon the opportunity to become the top choice of people and companies relocating in a post-pandemic world.

“No one here thought it would happen on its own — we knew we had the opportunity before us that other communities didn’t have,” Rich said.

Sun Corridor CEO Joe Snell said Tucson’s economy was booming before the pandemic, adding a string of new employers since Caterpillar announced in 2016 that it would build the headquarters of its surface-mining and technology division near downtown Tucson.

“When the pandemic hit, we saw an overnight change,” Snell said.

Sun Corridor began taking a closer look at what business site selectors — consultants who scout sites for relocation or expansion — are looking for, and is working to capitalize on Tucson’s strengths in an aggressive marketing campaign, he said, noting that the group’s investment in marketing tools such as drone footage is now paying off.

Some new ideas in the playbook are still in their early stages, with details and formal programs still being worked out.

Here’s a look at the five Pivot Playbook focus areas:

Recruit companies