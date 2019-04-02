Pixeom Provides Enterprises with Software to Deploy and Manage
Large-Scale Distributed Edge Infrastructure
Inc., the market leading software defined edge computing company, is
proud to announce it has secured $15 million capital funding led by Intel
Capital, National
Grid Partners and others. The influx of funds will enable the
company to continue scaling and deliver its end-to-end edge computing
enterprise software platform, which recreates cloud functionality
on-premise. Previous investors include Samsung
Catalyst Fund.
For the past five years, Pixeom has been refining its enterprise
software and diligently expanding its client base that includes dozens
of large enterprises such as Intel, Google, SK Telecom, Vodafone, and
National Grid. Pixeom’s software recreates and orchestrates cloud
functionality on-premise. The platform’s API make it easy to deploy and
manage large-scale, geographically distributed infrastructure and
workloads. Notably, it offers a seamless developer experience with tools
for building and debugging containerized applications that are intended
to run on the edge. Pixeom delivers all the power of the cloud with the
speed of on-premise edge computing, running a suite of recreated
edge-compatible versions of services found in public clouds like Google
Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services, or Microsoft Azure, with matching
APIs (e.g. machine learning, FaaS, stream processing, etc.). Pixeom
customers leverage the platform as a highly commercialized delivery
vehicle for their edge workloads.
Pixeom founder and CEO Sam Nagar noted: “This round of funding will be
used as growth capital to augment our client base in several growth
areas such as Energy, Telecom, Manufacturing, Smart Retail, Security and
Healthcare. To date, we have over a million installations of our
software by dozens of Fortune 500 companies. We are excited to enter the
next phase of our company.”
Intel Capital Managing Director Mark Lydon noted, “In today’s global
economy, companies are looking for ways to be more efficient, secure and
responsive. With its innovative enterprise software platform, Pixeom can
help companies address those needs by deploying and managing
large-scale, distributed infrastructure globally. The potential benefits
of its software platform extend into multiple areas of technology, and
Intel Capital is pleased to support Pixeom’s development.”
Lisa Lambert, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Founder and
President, National Grid Partners, said: “Pixeom is bringing
applications and computation to the edge. Pixeom’s solution uniquely
allows enterprises to balance workloads and optimize operations. We are
thrilled to add Pixeom to our group of portfolio companies.”
About Pixeom:
Since its founding in 2014, the privately owned Pixeom has created the
market leading edge infrastructure software company in the world. Today,
the company’s client list includes some of the biggest technology
companies in the world, such as Intel and Google, as well as energy,
manufacturing and telecom clients. Pixeom offers a full suite of
solutions for companies who manage a high quantity of sensitive data
processing and workload information.
About Intel Capital
Intel Capital invests in innovative startups targeting artificial
intelligence, autonomous technology, data center and cloud, 5G,
next-generation compute, and a wide range of other disruptive
technologies. Since 1991, Intel Capital has invested US$12.4 billion in
1,554 companies worldwide, and 670 portfolio companies have gone public
or participated in a merger. Intel Capital curates thousands of business
development introductions each year between its portfolio companies and
the Global 2000. For more information on what makes Intel Capital one of
the world’s most powerful venture capital firms, visit www.intelcapital.com
or follow @Intelcapital.
About National Grid Partners
National Grid Partners (NGP) is the venture investment and innovation
arm of National Grid plc (LSE: NG; NYSE: NGG). NGP makes and manages
strategically and financially attractive investments and leads
company-wide innovation efforts. The organization focuses on innovation,
incubation, corporate venture capital, and business development
providing a multi-functional approach to change the status quo. NGP is
based in Silicon Valley with offices and team members in Los Gatos, San
Francisco, Boston, London, and New York. Visit NGPartners.com
or follow us on Twitter (@ngpartners_)
and LinkedIn (National
Grid Partners).
About Samsung Catalyst
The Samsung Catalyst Fund is Samsung Electronics’ evergreen multi-stage
venture capital fund that invests in the new data economy and strategic
ideas for Samsung’s mobile, device solutions and consumer electronics
groups. Investment spans across Artificial Intelligence, Smart Factory
and Robotics, Digital Health, Autonomous Systems, and Cloud and Data
Infrastructure. Through Samsung Catalyst Fund, entrepreneurs are enabled
by Samsung’s global brand, manufacturing and distribution, domain
expertise, recruiting network, and world-class Innovation Fellows for
advice and mentorship. For more information about Samsung Catalyst Fund,
visit: https://samsungcatalyst.com
