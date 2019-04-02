Pixeom Provides Enterprises with Software to Deploy and Manage

Large-Scale Distributed Edge Infrastructure

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/edgecomputing?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#edgecomputinglt;/agt;--Pixeom,

Inc., the market leading software defined edge computing company, is

proud to announce it has secured $15 million capital funding led by Intel

Capital, National

Grid Partners and others. The influx of funds will enable the

company to continue scaling and deliver its end-to-end edge computing

enterprise software platform, which recreates cloud functionality

on-premise. Previous investors include Samsung

Catalyst Fund.

For the past five years, Pixeom has been refining its enterprise

software and diligently expanding its client base that includes dozens

of large enterprises such as Intel, Google, SK Telecom, Vodafone, and

National Grid. Pixeom’s software recreates and orchestrates cloud

functionality on-premise. The platform’s API make it easy to deploy and

manage large-scale, geographically distributed infrastructure and

workloads. Notably, it offers a seamless developer experience with tools

for building and debugging containerized applications that are intended

to run on the edge. Pixeom delivers all the power of the cloud with the

speed of on-premise edge computing, running a suite of recreated

edge-compatible versions of services found in public clouds like Google

Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services, or Microsoft Azure, with matching

APIs (e.g. machine learning, FaaS, stream processing, etc.). Pixeom

customers leverage the platform as a highly commercialized delivery

vehicle for their edge workloads.

Pixeom founder and CEO Sam Nagar noted: “This round of funding will be

used as growth capital to augment our client base in several growth

areas such as Energy, Telecom, Manufacturing, Smart Retail, Security and

Healthcare. To date, we have over a million installations of our

software by dozens of Fortune 500 companies. We are excited to enter the

next phase of our company.”

Intel Capital Managing Director Mark Lydon noted, “In today’s global

economy, companies are looking for ways to be more efficient, secure and

responsive. With its innovative enterprise software platform, Pixeom can

help companies address those needs by deploying and managing

large-scale, distributed infrastructure globally. The potential benefits

of its software platform extend into multiple areas of technology, and

Intel Capital is pleased to support Pixeom’s development.”

Lisa Lambert, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Founder and

President, National Grid Partners, said: “Pixeom is bringing

applications and computation to the edge. Pixeom’s solution uniquely

allows enterprises to balance workloads and optimize operations. We are

thrilled to add Pixeom to our group of portfolio companies.”

About Pixeom:

Since its founding in 2014, the privately owned Pixeom has created the

market leading edge infrastructure software company in the world. Today,

the company’s client list includes some of the biggest technology

companies in the world, such as Intel and Google, as well as energy,

manufacturing and telecom clients. Pixeom offers a full suite of

solutions for companies who manage a high quantity of sensitive data

processing and workload information.

About Intel Capital

Intel Capital invests in innovative startups targeting artificial

intelligence, autonomous technology, data center and cloud, 5G,

next-generation compute, and a wide range of other disruptive

technologies. Since 1991, Intel Capital has invested US$12.4 billion in

1,554 companies worldwide, and 670 portfolio companies have gone public

or participated in a merger. Intel Capital curates thousands of business

development introductions each year between its portfolio companies and

the Global 2000. For more information on what makes Intel Capital one of

the world’s most powerful venture capital firms, visit www.intelcapital.com

or follow @Intelcapital.

About National Grid Partners

National Grid Partners (NGP) is the venture investment and innovation

arm of National Grid plc (LSE: NG; NYSE: NGG). NGP makes and manages

strategically and financially attractive investments and leads

company-wide innovation efforts. The organization focuses on innovation,

incubation, corporate venture capital, and business development

providing a multi-functional approach to change the status quo. NGP is

based in Silicon Valley with offices and team members in Los Gatos, San

Francisco, Boston, London, and New York. Visit NGPartners.com

or follow us on Twitter (@ngpartners_)

and LinkedIn (National

Grid Partners).

About Samsung Catalyst

The Samsung Catalyst Fund is Samsung Electronics’ evergreen multi-stage

venture capital fund that invests in the new data economy and strategic

ideas for Samsung’s mobile, device solutions and consumer electronics

groups. Investment spans across Artificial Intelligence, Smart Factory

and Robotics, Digital Health, Autonomous Systems, and Cloud and Data

Infrastructure. Through Samsung Catalyst Fund, entrepreneurs are enabled

by Samsung’s global brand, manufacturing and distribution, domain

expertise, recruiting network, and world-class Innovation Fellows for

advice and mentorship. For more information about Samsung Catalyst Fund,

visit: https://samsungcatalyst.com

Contacts

Sara Trujillo, sara@pixeom.com,

917-295-5491

