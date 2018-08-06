Platinum continues its growth of top-ranked practices with Van Dyke

Aesthetics

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Platinum

Dermatology Partners (“Platinum”) announced today that Van

Dyke Aesthetics of Paradise Valley, Ariz. has joined its network,

further expanding Platinum’s footprint and cosmetic expertise in

Arizona. Van Dyke Aesthetics is led by Susan

Van Dyke, MD, widely known as one of the foremost authorities in

cosmetic dermatology. Platinum is a dermatology-focused physician

services organization with a growing network of highly-reputable

physicians in Arizona and Texas.

“As cosmetic dermatology specialists for more than 33 years, we are

honored and excited to join the Platinum Dermatology Partners’ network

of esteemed dermatologists,” says Dr. Van Dyke. “We have been keeping an

eye on which physicians have been joining this growing network and these

are the caliber of physicians with which we want to associate ourselves

and our brand. Platinum’s model also allows us to maintain our autonomy

while providing us the foundational structure and systems necessary to

remain viable in today’s complex healthcare market. This is a win for

our patients as much as for our practice and our staff.”

“We are thrilled that Dr. Van Dyke and her team are joining the Platinum

network,” says Kristine

Romine, MD, founder of Camelback

Dermatology, the most recent practice in Arizona to join Platinum

following the February addition of Center

for Dermatology & Plastic Surgery. “Adding a practice of the

caliber of Van Dyke Aesthetics to our network solidifies our presence in

the greater Phoenix area as a company that knows how to attract the

right physicians to grow our network, together, into the premier network

of dermatologists.”

“We are excited to continue building out the cosmetic expertise of our

network in Arizona with top-quality practices like Van Dyke Aesthetics,”

says Greg

DeAtkine, CEO, Platinum. “Our quick growth on the heels of our

announcement with Camelback Dermatology shows us that top-ranked

physicians are paying attention to what we are doing and are finding

great value in our unique model.”

With a purpose of elevating the patient experience and strengthening

operations, physicians in the Platinum network collaborate with one

another and align with management to raise the standard within the

specialty of dermatology. To learn more, email michael.pennington@platinumderm.com

or visit platinumderm.com.

About Platinum Dermatology Partners

Platinum Dermatology Partners builds partnerships with highly reputable

dermatology practices to empower growth and best-in-class services.

Through Platinum’s physician-driven model, physicians retain autonomy

over clinical care and their practice brand and culture, while

benefiting from the business expertise and shared resources available

through the Platinum network. As a comprehensive physician management

services organization, Platinum offers regular collaboration among

top-ranked dermatology professionals, and practice growth opportunities

unmatched in an independent practice. For more information about

Platinum Dermatology Partners, please visit platinumderm.com.

