PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Platinum
Dermatology Partners (“Platinum”) announced today that Van
Dyke Aesthetics of Paradise Valley, Ariz. has joined its network,
further expanding Platinum’s footprint and cosmetic expertise in
Arizona. Van Dyke Aesthetics is led by Susan
Van Dyke, MD, widely known as one of the foremost authorities in
cosmetic dermatology. Platinum is a dermatology-focused physician
services organization with a growing network of highly-reputable
physicians in Arizona and Texas.
“As cosmetic dermatology specialists for more than 33 years, we are
honored and excited to join the Platinum Dermatology Partners’ network
of esteemed dermatologists,” says Dr. Van Dyke. “We have been keeping an
eye on which physicians have been joining this growing network and these
are the caliber of physicians with which we want to associate ourselves
and our brand. Platinum’s model also allows us to maintain our autonomy
while providing us the foundational structure and systems necessary to
remain viable in today’s complex healthcare market. This is a win for
our patients as much as for our practice and our staff.”
“We are thrilled that Dr. Van Dyke and her team are joining the Platinum
network,” says Kristine
Romine, MD, founder of Camelback
Dermatology, the most recent practice in Arizona to join Platinum
following the February addition of Center
for Dermatology & Plastic Surgery. “Adding a practice of the
caliber of Van Dyke Aesthetics to our network solidifies our presence in
the greater Phoenix area as a company that knows how to attract the
right physicians to grow our network, together, into the premier network
of dermatologists.”
“We are excited to continue building out the cosmetic expertise of our
network in Arizona with top-quality practices like Van Dyke Aesthetics,”
says Greg
DeAtkine, CEO, Platinum. “Our quick growth on the heels of our
announcement with Camelback Dermatology shows us that top-ranked
physicians are paying attention to what we are doing and are finding
great value in our unique model.”
With a purpose of elevating the patient experience and strengthening
operations, physicians in the Platinum network collaborate with one
another and align with management to raise the standard within the
specialty of dermatology. To learn more, email michael.pennington@platinumderm.com
or visit platinumderm.com.
About Platinum Dermatology Partners
Platinum Dermatology Partners builds partnerships with highly reputable
dermatology practices to empower growth and best-in-class services.
Through Platinum’s physician-driven model, physicians retain autonomy
over clinical care and their practice brand and culture, while
benefiting from the business expertise and shared resources available
through the Platinum network. As a comprehensive physician management
services organization, Platinum offers regular collaboration among
top-ranked dermatology professionals, and practice growth opportunities
unmatched in an independent practice. For more information about
Platinum Dermatology Partners, please visit platinumderm.com.
