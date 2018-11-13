PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Manufacturing--The members of Plumbing
Manufacturers International (PMI) elected Nate Kogler president of
the 2019 PMI Board of Directors at PMI’s 44th annual meeting of the
membership held during the PMI Conference last week. The director of
product management at Bradley
Corporation, Kogler succeeds Pete Jahrling, director, product
engineering and intellectual property at Sloan
Valve Company, who served as board president in 2017 and 2018.
Jahrling will continue to serve on the board as immediate past president.
Kogler said PMI leadership will work to expand educational opportunities
for members and use new technologies to share information. Collaboration
will be key, he said. “None of us is smarter than all of us. We will
build on the collective knowledge of our members and on the power of our
relationships. Engagement, enthusiasm and support will drive us.”
Jahrling noted the strong commitment of the board members. “I enjoyed
every minute of working with a great group of people who served on the
board beside me,” Jahrling said. “It was an honor to serve as the
president of this healthy, dynamic and forward-looking organization. I
certainly benefited from the support and guidance of my fellow board
members.”
Joel Smith, director – new product engineering at Kohler
Co., was elected as vice president and Todd Teter, vice president
and general manager - U.S. wholesale for Moen
Inc., will serve as secretary/treasurer.
Elected as directors at large were Chip Way, director of OEM sales at Lavelle
Industries, and Michael Miller, director of product partnerships at LSP,
who will serve their terms through 2019.
Two new directors will serve two-year 2019-2020 terms. They are John
Finch, principal engineer at Masco
Corporation, and Carol Baricovich, director - global brand
communications, government relations, and marketing/business development
at InSinkErator.
“I hope to apply my innovation experience to help create and execute new
solutions for PMI, including identifying a couple of new actionable
efforts that both engage and provide great value to PMI members,” Finch
said.
Baricovich stated that she looks forward to becoming an effective board
member by focusing on areas where her expertise can make a difference.
“We’ll work together with members to navigate the ongoing challenges of
ensuring safe, responsible plumbing – PMI’s mission – with a continued
focus on sustainability and also encourage members to draw on the
organization’s many resources and benefits.”
Other highlights of the membership meeting were PMI Association Manager
Jodi Stuhrberg receiving the President’s Award and Mariana Nicolae of
Sloan Valve Company receiving recognition for her long and dedicated
service to PMI.
About Plumbing Manufacturers International
Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI) is the voluntary,
not-for-profit international industry association of manufacturers of
plumbing products, serving as the Voice of the Plumbing Industry. Member
companies produce 90 percent of the United States’ plumbing products. As
part of its mission, PMI advocates for plumbing product performance and
innovation contributing to water efficiency and savings, sustainability,
public health and safety, and consumer satisfaction. PMI’s members are
industry leaders in producing safe, reliable and innovative
water-efficient plumbing technologies. PMI members manufacture
water-efficient toilets, urinals, faucets, showerheads and other
products at more than 70 locations across the country and market them
online and in home improvement stores, hardware stores and showrooms in
all 50 states. For more information on PMI, contact the organization at
1750 Tysons Blvd., Ste. 1500, McLean, Va., 22102; tel.: 847-481-5500;
fax: 847-481-5501. www.safeplumbing.org.
Contacts
PMI Media Contact
Ray Valek, 708-352-8695