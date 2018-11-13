PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Manufacturing--The members of Plumbing

Manufacturers International (PMI) elected Nate Kogler president of

the 2019 PMI Board of Directors at PMI’s 44th annual meeting of the

membership held during the PMI Conference last week. The director of

product management at Bradley

Corporation, Kogler succeeds Pete Jahrling, director, product

engineering and intellectual property at Sloan

Valve Company, who served as board president in 2017 and 2018.

Jahrling will continue to serve on the board as immediate past president.

Kogler said PMI leadership will work to expand educational opportunities

for members and use new technologies to share information. Collaboration

will be key, he said. “None of us is smarter than all of us. We will

build on the collective knowledge of our members and on the power of our

relationships. Engagement, enthusiasm and support will drive us.”

Jahrling noted the strong commitment of the board members. “I enjoyed

every minute of working with a great group of people who served on the

board beside me,” Jahrling said. “It was an honor to serve as the

president of this healthy, dynamic and forward-looking organization. I

certainly benefited from the support and guidance of my fellow board

members.”

Joel Smith, director – new product engineering at Kohler

Co., was elected as vice president and Todd Teter, vice president

and general manager - U.S. wholesale for Moen

Inc., will serve as secretary/treasurer.

Elected as directors at large were Chip Way, director of OEM sales at Lavelle

Industries, and Michael Miller, director of product partnerships at LSP,

who will serve their terms through 2019.

Two new directors will serve two-year 2019-2020 terms. They are John

Finch, principal engineer at Masco

Corporation, and Carol Baricovich, director - global brand

communications, government relations, and marketing/business development

at InSinkErator.

“I hope to apply my innovation experience to help create and execute new

solutions for PMI, including identifying a couple of new actionable

efforts that both engage and provide great value to PMI members,” Finch

said.

Baricovich stated that she looks forward to becoming an effective board

member by focusing on areas where her expertise can make a difference.

“We’ll work together with members to navigate the ongoing challenges of

ensuring safe, responsible plumbing – PMI’s mission – with a continued

focus on sustainability and also encourage members to draw on the

organization’s many resources and benefits.”

Other highlights of the membership meeting were PMI Association Manager

Jodi Stuhrberg receiving the President’s Award and Mariana Nicolae of

Sloan Valve Company receiving recognition for her long and dedicated

service to PMI.

About Plumbing Manufacturers International

Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI) is the voluntary,

not-for-profit international industry association of manufacturers of

plumbing products, serving as the Voice of the Plumbing Industry. Member

companies produce 90 percent of the United States’ plumbing products. As

part of its mission, PMI advocates for plumbing product performance and

innovation contributing to water efficiency and savings, sustainability,

public health and safety, and consumer satisfaction. PMI’s members are

industry leaders in producing safe, reliable and innovative

water-efficient plumbing technologies. PMI members manufacture

water-efficient toilets, urinals, faucets, showerheads and other

products at more than 70 locations across the country and market them

online and in home improvement stores, hardware stores and showrooms in

all 50 states. For more information on PMI, contact the organization at

1750 Tysons Blvd., Ste. 1500, McLean, Va., 22102; tel.: 847-481-5500;

fax: 847-481-5501. www.safeplumbing.org.

