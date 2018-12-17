Real Estate Team Continues Investments in Phoenix Area
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Point B, an integrated management
consulting, digital
studio, venture
investment, and real
estate firm, has completed renovations on the “Hardware Store,”
located at 815 and 829 North 1st Avenue in Phoenix. The
restoration leverages the historical nature and character of the
existing buildings, and includes updated interior and common areas and
creative office space in proximity to downtown and the Roosevelt Row
neighborhood.
“Point B has created a space that marries the history of the
neighborhood’s past with the vibrant arts scene of today into a place
any business would want to call home,” said Executive Director of the
Downtown Phoenix Partnership, Dan Klocke. “This is the type of
atmosphere we strive to build every day in Downtown Phoenix.”
“The renovated property offers attractive options to the modern worker
looking to be connected to a vibrant neighborhood in a central
location,” said President of Point B Real Estate, Matt
Hargis. “Point B moved our own offices here in October due to the
optimal design for connection and collaboration between workers, the
ideal location that allows our people to be close to our clients, and
the great places for happy hour outings or fantastic lunches.”
To ensure the exterior of the property reflects the character and
vibrancy of the neighborhood, Point B spent a day with Andy Brown and
other local artists, Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona, and the
Phoenix Center for the Arts in November to paint a colorful, panoramic
mural as part of the final renovation touches.
Point B is both a developer and a real estate solutions and services
provider. Whether developing for our own account or on behalf of others,
our goal is to make a positive long-term impact on the communities in
which we work while creating exceptional value and returns for our
stakeholders. To learn more about Point B Property Development, visit: https://www.pointb.com/property-development/beyond-basics.
Point B has plans for continued investments in the Phoenix area. For
additional information on potential opportunities, please contact Heather
Personne.
About Point B
B, Inc. helps organizations form, execute, and thrive. With
capabilities including Management
Consulting, Digital
Services, Venture
Investment and Advisory, and Real
Estate Development, our integrated businesses provide value to the
organizations and communities we serve. Our 100% employee-owned firm was
named the #1
Best Medium Best Workplace in the United States by Fortune
magazine, and is regularly
honored as an exceptional place to work.
Contacts
Jennette Seward, Point B
Phone: 206.931.3441
E-mail: jseward@pointb.com