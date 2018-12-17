Real Estate Team Continues Investments in Phoenix Area

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Point B, an integrated management

consulting, digital

studio, venture

investment, and real

estate firm, has completed renovations on the “Hardware Store,”

located at 815 and 829 North 1st Avenue in Phoenix. The

restoration leverages the historical nature and character of the

existing buildings, and includes updated interior and common areas and

creative office space in proximity to downtown and the Roosevelt Row

neighborhood.

“Point B has created a space that marries the history of the

neighborhood’s past with the vibrant arts scene of today into a place

any business would want to call home,” said Executive Director of the

Downtown Phoenix Partnership, Dan Klocke. “This is the type of

atmosphere we strive to build every day in Downtown Phoenix.”

“The renovated property offers attractive options to the modern worker

looking to be connected to a vibrant neighborhood in a central

location,” said President of Point B Real Estate, Matt

Hargis. “Point B moved our own offices here in October due to the

optimal design for connection and collaboration between workers, the

ideal location that allows our people to be close to our clients, and

the great places for happy hour outings or fantastic lunches.”

To ensure the exterior of the property reflects the character and

vibrancy of the neighborhood, Point B spent a day with Andy Brown and

other local artists, Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona, and the

Phoenix Center for the Arts in November to paint a colorful, panoramic

mural as part of the final renovation touches.

Point B is both a developer and a real estate solutions and services

provider. Whether developing for our own account or on behalf of others,

our goal is to make a positive long-term impact on the communities in

which we work while creating exceptional value and returns for our

stakeholders. To learn more about Point B Property Development, visit: https://www.pointb.com/property-development/beyond-basics.

Point B has plans for continued investments in the Phoenix area. For

additional information on potential opportunities, please contact Heather

Personne.

About Point B

Point

B, Inc. helps organizations form, execute, and thrive. With

capabilities including Management

Consulting, Digital

Services, Venture

Investment and Advisory, and Real

Estate Development, our integrated businesses provide value to the

organizations and communities we serve. Our 100% employee-owned firm was

named the #1

Best Medium Best Workplace in the United States by Fortune

magazine, and is regularly

honored as an exceptional place to work.

Contacts

Jennette Seward, Point B

Phone: 206.931.3441

E-mail: jseward@pointb.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles