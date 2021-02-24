Polaris RZR Factory Racing Prevails at the Parker 250

In response to COVID-19 protocols, the 2021 Parker 250 race course was changed back to its more original layout, which consisted of four demanding 60+ mile loops. Cold and windy weather created challenging racing conditions easy and made visibility and a good, clean start more important than normal. For Guthrie, racing the Parker 250 was a decision that came late and as a result, would require him to start in 53rd position after missing the draw the week prior. Despite his starting position, Guthrie reminded the UTV racing world why he is one of the most talented and decorated UTV racers in the sport.

Throughout the race, Guthrie’s methodical driving allowed him to make significant progress with each lap he completed, making quick work of the competition throughout the 250-mile race course. As lap traffic and visibility became a factor after lap one, Guthrie used his technical driving skills to push his RZR Pro XP towards the front for the next three laps. With a total finishing time two minutes ahead of the second-place racer, Guthrie completed the Parker 250 with a winning time of four hours and forty-two minutes.