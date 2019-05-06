ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PolyMet Mining Corp. (“PolyMet” or the “company”) (TSX: POM; NYSE

American: PLM) has filed a short form preliminary prospectus with

securities regulatory authorities in each of the Canadian provinces, and

a registration statement on Form F-10 with the U.S. Securities and

Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in respect of an offering of rights

(“Rights”) to purchase common shares of the company to raise

approximately US$265 million in gross proceeds (the “Rights Offering”).

Summary of Rights Offering

Pursuant to the Rights Offering, all eligible registered shareholders of

PolyMet (subject to applicable law) will receive one Right for every

common share of PolyMet owned on the record date (the “Record Date”),

which will be a date no less than 10 calendar days following receipt of

the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) and NYSE American for

the Rights Offering. The Rights Offering will include an additional

subscription privilege entitling holders of Rights who have fully

exercised their Rights to subscribe for additional common shares, if

available, that were not otherwise subscribed for under the Rights

Offering.

PolyMet will apply to have the Rights listed for trading on both the TSX

and NYSE American. The approval of such listings is subject to the

company fulfilling all of the listing requirements of these exchanges.

In accordance with the rules of the TSX and as provided in the Standby

Agreement (described below) with Glencore, the subscription price for

the common shares of PolyMet to be purchased upon exercise of the Rights

(the “Rights Price”) will represent a 20 percent discount to the U.S.

dollar equivalent of the volume weighted average price (“VWAP”) of

PolyMet common shares on the TSX for the five trading days immediately

prior to the day the final short form prospectus for the Rights Offering

(the “Final Prospectus”) is filed. The number of Rights required to

subscribe for one new common share of PolyMet will be determined on the

basis of the Rights Price and the number of common shares in issue at

the time of pricing (currently approximately 322 million common shares)

in order to receive gross proceeds of approximately US$265 million. The

period during which Rights may be exercised under the Rights Offering

will be determined at the time of filing the Final Prospectus.

Standby Purchase Agreement

As contemplated by the previously disclosed Extension Agreement between

PolyMet and Glencore AG (“Glencore”) and in connection with the Rights

Offering, PolyMet has entered into a standby purchase agreement (the

"Standby Purchase Agreement") pursuant to which Glencore, subject to

certain terms and conditions and limitations, has agreed to exercise its

basic subscription privilege in full and to purchase at the Rights

Price, that number of common shares, equal to the difference, if any, of

(x) the total number of common shares offered pursuant to the Rights

Offering minus (y) the number of common shares subscribed for pursuant

to the basic subscription privilege and the additional subscription

privilege (the “Standby Commitment”). As a result, subject to the

satisfaction of the terms and conditions of the Standby Purchase

Agreement, the Rights Offering will be fully backstopped by Glencore.

Glencore will be entitled to a fee (the “Standby Fee”) at the closing of

the Rights Offering of approximately US$7.7 million which is equal to

3.0 percent of the total funds committed by Glencore (based on the

assumptions in this news release).

The company intends to make available the proceeds of the Rights

Offering for: (a) the repayment of the amount that PolyMet is indebted

to Glencore which, as at March 31, 2019, is the principal amount of

US$165 million plus accrued interest of approximately US$77.8 million

plus additional interest which continues to accrue; (b) the payment of

the Standby Fee in full; and (c) payment of expenses of the Rights

Offering.

By virtue of its 28.8 percent shareholding in PolyMet, Glencore is a

related party to the company, and the Rights Offering, as a result of

the Standby Commitment, is a related party transaction pursuant to

Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority

Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). However, the

Rights Offering is exempt from the formal valuation and minority

shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101 pursuant to section

5.1(k)(ii) of MI 61-101.

The Rights Offering, and Glencore’s ability and obligation to

participate n the Rights Offering, including in respect of the Standby

Commitment, is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited

to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of

the TSX and NYSE American and the receipt of clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino

Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

Further details concerning the Rights Offering, including the terms of

the Standby Purchase Agreement are contained in the company's

preliminary short form prospectus which will be available on the

company's SEDAR profile and in the company’s Form F-10 filed with the

SEC on EDGAR (available at www.sec.gov).

The foregoing description of certain terms of the Standby Purchase

Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its

entirety by reference to the full text of such agreements to be filed by

PolyMet under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Subject to applicable law, a rights certificate and the Final Prospectus

will be distributed to all eligible shareholders who owned common shares

on the Record Date along with instructions explaining how many Rights a

shareholder is entitled to receive, the number of PolyMet common shares

that can be purchased for those Rights, how to subscribe to such Rights

or instruct brokers how to subscribe for the purchase of common shares

pursuant to those Rights, or instruct such shareholder’s broker to

subscribe for the purchase of common shares on the shareholder’s behalf,

and how to sell Rights in the market or otherwise transfer them to

another party.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, nor the

solicitation of an offer to buy, the securities in any jurisdiction; nor

shall there be any sale of securities mentioned in this news release in

any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be

unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities

laws of such jurisdiction.

About PolyMet

PolyMet Mining Corp. (www.polymetmining.com)

is a publicly traded mine development company that owns 100 percent of

Poly Met Mining, Inc., a Minnesota corporation that controls 100 percent

of the NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body through a

long-term lease, and owns 100 percent of the former LTV Steel Mining

Company processing facility, located approximately seven rail miles from

the ore body in the established mining district of the Mesabi Iron Range

in northeastern Minnesota. Poly Met Mining, Inc. has completed its

Definitive Feasibility Study and received all permits necessary to

construct and operate the NorthMet Project. NorthMet is expected to

require approximately two million hours of construction labor, create

approximately 360 long-term jobs directly, and generate a level of

activity that will have a significant multiplier effect in the local

economy.

PolyMet Disclosures

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements

concerning anticipated developments in PolyMet’s operations in the

future. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always,

identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,”

“intends,” “estimates,” “potential,” “possible,” “projects,” “plans,”

and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or

results “will,” “may,” “could,” or “should” occur or be achieved or

their negatives or other comparable words. These forward-looking

statements may include statements regarding the ability to receive

environmental and operating permits, job creation, and the effect on the

local economy, or other statements that are not a statement of fact.

Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and

therefore involve inherent known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking

statements due to risks facing PolyMet or due to actual facts differing

from the assumptions underlying its predictions.

PolyMet’s forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs,

expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are

made, and PolyMet does not assume any obligation to update

forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s beliefs,

expectations and opinions should change.

Specific reference is made to risk factors and other considerations

underlying forward-looking statements discussed in PolyMet’s most

recent Annual Report on Form 40-F for the fiscal year ended December 31,

2018, and in our other filings with Canadian securities authorities and

the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Annual Report on Form 40-F also contains the company’s mineral

resource and other data as required under National Instrument 43-101.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the

adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts

Media

Bruce Richardson, Corporate Communications

Tel:

+1 (651) 389-4111

brichardson@polymetmining.com

Investor Relations

Tony Gikas, Investor Relations

Tel:

+1 (651) 389-4110

investorrelations@polymetmining.com

