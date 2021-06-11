Poolsure Expands Service Area to Arizona

This strategic move comes after careful consideration of which US region has the most need for a new water treatment option for their pools.

“Pools in Phoenix are open all year, and water is a scarce resource all across Arizona,” says Alan Falik, President of Poolsure. “Our water treatment solutions are designed to provide the safest pool chemical treatment options while conserving as much water as possible. Arizona seems like a perfect fit.”

Trichlor, a stabilized solid form of chlorine, is the pool disinfectant of choice across much of the arid state. “We are excited to offer a better solution to commercial properties that are currently using trichlor to treat their pools,” says Kevin Boyer, COO of Poolsure. “Trichlor is easy to use, but CYA buildup from constant trichlor use can cause major problems for pool water. The only proven solution for CYA reduction is partial pool draining, which can be problematic and not something people want to do with the drought in the region.”