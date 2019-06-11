Company Poised for Strong Foothold in the State as the Industry
Primes for a 2020 Vote on Recreational Use
Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT), a leading financial technology
company delivering unique blockchain-enabled payment processing and
point-of-sale (POS) systems for cash-only businesses with a focus on the
cannabis industry, has begun implementing its services in Arizona’s
cannabis sector, with an initial focus on cannabidiol (CBD). Over just
two years, the company has managed millions of cannabis and CBD
transactions and expanded its footprint across some of the industry’s
largest markets, including California, Washington, Nevada, Colorado, and
Oklahoma.
“Arizona is an important market to us and one that we’re thrilled to
support,” said POSaBIT co-founder and CEO, Ryan Hamlin. “Part of our
growth strategy is to enter new markets as soon as the ink has dried on
the legislation and we’ve met or exceeded the state’s compliance
standards. Before entering any new market, we work closely with state
officials to ensure the solutions that our customers put into place not
only stand up to scrutiny but help them run a smarter business.
Furthermore, we understand how important it is for dispensaries to
deploy a transparent and trustworthy payments system, leverage a
seamless retail POS, and have access to robust seed-to-sale data.”
POSaBIT’s proprietary crypto-based debit solution allows dispensary
customers to easily purchase cannabis with their debit cards using a
simple two-step cryptocurrency process. POSaBIT operates in over 120
dispensaries, managing millions of transactions across six states.
About POSaBIT
POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers
unique and innovative, blockchain-enabled payment processing and
point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in
resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like
cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly
and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT’s unique solution
provides a safer and transparent environment for merchants while
creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional
information, visit: www.posabit.com.
