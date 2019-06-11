Company Poised for Strong Foothold in the State as the Industry

Primes for a 2020 Vote on Recreational Use

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Arizona--POSaBIT

Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT), a leading financial technology

company delivering unique blockchain-enabled payment processing and

point-of-sale (POS) systems for cash-only businesses with a focus on the

cannabis industry, has begun implementing its services in Arizona’s

cannabis sector, with an initial focus on cannabidiol (CBD). Over just

two years, the company has managed millions of cannabis and CBD

transactions and expanded its footprint across some of the industry’s

largest markets, including California, Washington, Nevada, Colorado, and

Oklahoma.

“Arizona is an important market to us and one that we’re thrilled to

support,” said POSaBIT co-founder and CEO, Ryan Hamlin. “Part of our

growth strategy is to enter new markets as soon as the ink has dried on

the legislation and we’ve met or exceeded the state’s compliance

standards. Before entering any new market, we work closely with state

officials to ensure the solutions that our customers put into place not

only stand up to scrutiny but help them run a smarter business.

Furthermore, we understand how important it is for dispensaries to

deploy a transparent and trustworthy payments system, leverage a

seamless retail POS, and have access to robust seed-to-sale data.”

POSaBIT’s proprietary crypto-based debit solution allows dispensary

customers to easily purchase cannabis with their debit cards using a

simple two-step cryptocurrency process. POSaBIT operates in over 120

dispensaries, managing millions of transactions across six states.

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers

unique and innovative, blockchain-enabled payment processing and

point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in

resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like

cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly

and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT’s unique solution

provides a safer and transparent environment for merchants while

creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional

information, visit: www.posabit.com.

