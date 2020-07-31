Potential strike threatens food delivery to Tucson hospitals, nursing homes, schools

Food deliveries for Tucson hospitals, nursing homes and schools could be disrupted if union delivery and warehouse workers for distribution giant US Foods in Arizona go on strike to protest the company’s COVID-19 safety practices.

Phoenix-based Teamsters Local 104 voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday, July 29, to authorize a strike amid prolonged negotiations on a new contract with US Foods. The union says contract talks set for Aug. 10 may be the last chance for a settlement.

The union, which represents about 220 US Foods workers in Arizona, says the company has failed to comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 safety guidelines, including contact tracing of probable COVID-19 patients, disinfecting and cleaning work spaces and pre-screening employees’ temperatures before individuals enter the facility.

In one recent incident, the union says, the Illinois-based company allowed a supervisor to enter a US Foods facility warehouse, even though the supervisor showed signs of fever and had recently been in close contact with a probable COVID-19 patient.

“We are concerned that the company’s refusal to follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines could turn the company’s Arizona operations into a hub for spreading the virus to struggling schools, hospitals and restaurants,” said Frank Solis, a member and union steward for Local 104 who works at US Foods.

US Foods said in a prepared statement that the company follows all COVID-19 safety guidance from the CDC and other public-health agencies.