PR Car and First Triple-Crown-Winning 1965 Shelby GT350 to Headline Group of Highly Collectible Shelbys Headed to 2021 Scottsdale Auction

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A meticulously restored 1965 Shelby GT350 (#5S553) (preview) from the personal collection of Barrett-Jackson Chairman and CEO Craig Jackson will headline a group of highly desirable 1960s-era Shelby cars to be sold at No Reserve during the auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale in March 2021. One of the world’s greatest examples of the first-year Shelby GT350, more than 2,000 man-hours were invested in the museum-quality restoration of this “triple crown-winning” historic and low-mileage former PR car.
“I believe this is simply the best 1965 Shelby GT350 on the planet, and the car has an incredible pedigree,” said Jackson. “It was featured in key publicity efforts during that incredible world championship racing season. We spared no expense to make 5S553 the finest restored example of the breed at the time of restoration, and the car earned accolades that validate its authenticity. While parting with this impeccable Shelby is difficult, I have every confidence that this Shelby will make history in Scottsdale while also demonstrating the resiliency of the collector car hobby. I’m very proud of this historic car, as well as the other spectacular Shelby Mustangs crossing the block.”
Shelby GT350 #5S553 (preview), is one of just 562 built by Shelby American for the 1965 model year. It was used by Shelby American for public relations efforts before finding its final home in Southern Texas, where it remained until it was discovered in 2016 with only 19,000 miles. The Shelby’s restoration was fastidiously documented, with all original components rebuilt or replaced with correctly date-coded original parts.
At the time of its restoration, #5S553 was the standard for an authentic 1965 Shelby GT350, winning numerous awards. The car was first awarded Gold in Division One at the Mid-America Ford and Shelby Meet in 2017. In 2018, the GT350 captured Mustang Club of America (MCA) Gold in the Thoroughbred Class as well as the Premier Award from the Shelby American Automobile Club (SAAC) at SAAC-43. In addition to bringing home the three Gold awards – known as the “triple crown” in the Shelby world – the car was given the coveted Authenticity Award from the MCA, the first time that honor was bestowed on a 1965 Shelby GT350.
Click here for a video with a closer look at this historic Shelby GT350 #5S553
Additional heritage Shelby Mustangs have been consigned for the March 2021 Scottsdale Auction, including a 1968 Shelby GT500KR convertible (preview) owned by racing legend Rick Hendrick. One of only 517 ever built and only one of 50 Shelby Special Order Mustangs painted in Special Yellow, this Shelby has all the best high-performance features available at the time, including the amazing 428ci Ford Cobra Jet engine. It has the original body panels, as well as completely mint original interior, and shows just over 20,000 on the odometer.
“Barrett-Jackson will have an exceptional selection of Shelby Mustangs available in Scottsdale in March,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “The heritage and historical significance represented by these Shelby Mustangs crossing our block will be fantastic. I have every confidence that Carroll Shelby would be proud that we’re continuing his legacy with these stunning cars bearing his name crossing the auction block.”
Another great example of the marque, a matching-numbers 1968 GT500KR #03205 (preview), underwent a no-expense-spared restoration in 2019. Finished in Lime Gold with a Saddle bucket seat interior, it has had the same owner since 1979 and is in the Shelby Registry. The car is loaded with all Shelby deluxe options, and includes its original owner’s manual signed by Carroll Shelby.
Also among the stable of Shelbys at the 2021 Scottsdale Auction is an incredible 1966 GT350 once housed in the private collections of Speed TV co-founder Roger Williams and Ron Pratte. The fully restored car is powered by its original 289ci V8 engine and 4-speed manual transmission. A stunning 1967 Shelby GT500 (preview) was rotisserie-restored as a Division II Shelby American Automobile Club (SAAC) show car. It was later sold to Bob Gains, noted Shelby master judge, who restored this Shelby a second time, with many original parts, as a Division I show car.
Barrett-Jackson is accepting consignments for the 2021 Scottsdale Auction. To consign a vehicle, receive more information on becoming a bidder visit www.Barrett-Jackson.com.
Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. The company produces live auction across the country, as well as Online Only auctions throughout the year. With broadcast partners FYI and HISTORY, Barrett-Jackson will feature live television coverage in 2021, as well as all the cars, all the time via the live stream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.
