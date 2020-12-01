Pragmatic Institute’s New Course Advances Product Management and Design Collaboration

The offering gives product management the tools it needs to partner with design on market-winning products.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#design--Pragmatic Institute — a trusted enterprise education partner and global authority on product management, product marketing, data science and design — has launched a new course, Design, for product managers who want to leverage the power of design in product development.
In this course, product managers learn how to reduce friction with their design teams, elevate communication and collaboration, and inspire innovation to create intuitive products that solve market problems and exceed user expectations. By gaining the understanding and techniques to enhance cross-functional collaboration, product teams will be able to create solutions that are embraced by the market.
“Pragmatic has always been focused on the importance of finding market problems,” said Pragmatic Institute CEO Philip Alexander. “When we looked at what drove success for our clients, it was that the products they launched both addressed a market problem and designed solutions that understood the user needs and innovated in some way. We created this course because we wanted to delve deeper into that critical relationship between product and design, and we’re excited to announce this unique offering in the professional training landscape.”
Shannon McGarity and Jim Dibble — Co-Directors of Design Practice at Pragmatic Institute and former directors at the design training organization Cooper Professional Education — led curriculum development in partnership with the product team for this exciting new course.
“Both designers and product managers have employed an ‘outside-in’ approach to their work, but they've been doing it in parallel for a long time. So, they've created mindsets, processes, methodologies and tools that don't 100% match up,” McGarity said. “One of the things we’ve found in our experience is a tension between the expectations of what design can do and what product managers do. In this course, we’re focusing on those important touchpoints for collaboration and understanding.”
“Our goal is to help product management and design develop a true partnership that fosters innovation and develops intuitive products that delight the user, resonate in the market and exceed larger business goals,” Dibble said. “We've seen how leveraging each other's strengths and collaborating throughout the product development cycle has a huge impact on product success in the market.”
This course, which draws on the synergy between product management and design, marks the first step toward the launch of Pragmatic Institute’s upcoming design practice. The diverse portfolio of in-demand courses, across disciplines such as product design and service design, will further Pragmatic Institute’s mission of delivering high-quality training for the critical roles that accelerate growth in an organization.
About Pragmatic Institute
Pragmatic Institute provides comprehensive training, education and certification to product managers, product marketers, data scientists, and designers globally. With a commitment to excellence and a dedication to continued education, Pragmatic Institute’s full-service offerings enable organizations to grow revenue, go to market faster, improve customer satisfaction ratings and harness the power of their own data. For more information on this leading global community of certified product, data, and design experts, visit www.PragmaticInstitute.com or call 480-515-1411.
