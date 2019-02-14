Company Rebrands as Pragmatic Institute, Providing World Leading
Courses for Product Leaders, Business Professionals and Data Scientists
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/datascience?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#datasciencelt;/agt;--Pragmatic
Marketing, the authority on product management and marketing
training, has acquired The Data Incubator (TDI), a leading provider of
data science education, and together have become Pragmatic
Institute. The new Pragmatic Institute will combine the expertise of
these two companies to create a single source for comprehensive,
hands-on training in product management, product marketing and data
science.
“Today, the use of big data is changing the way companies decide what to
build, how to market and which investments to make. AI is no longer the
domain of very big companies—it is an imperative for all companies,”
said Philip Alexander, CEO of Pragmatic Institute. “With the addition of
TDI, we can now deliver proven, high-quality training and workforce
optimization across the key areas most critical to the future of today’s
business, and we can do so at much greater scale.”
“We’re passionate about data science—about providing the best training,
developing the best candidates and extending the field,” said Michael
Li, founder of TDI and President of Data Sciences at Pragmatic
Institute. “[Pragmatic Marketing has] decades of experience building and
providing successful training programs and supporting the unique needs
of their students. This gives us a huge advantage in terms of the speed
at which we can build on our passion and realize our vision.”
Starting today, product leaders, business professionals and data
scientists will be able to expand and perfect their skills with
Pragmatic Institute. In addition to Pragmatic Marketing’s original core
product marketing and management courses, Pragmatic Institute will now
offer a series of public and private courses aimed at educating product
and business leaders on how to spearhead data-heavy initiatives. TDI
will continue to offer AI, machine learning and other data
scientist-specific courses, its existing fellowship for PhD and masters
students, placement services and corporate and online training. Now TDI
will continue to expand its course offerings under the Pragmatic
Institute name.
About Pragmatic Institute
Pragmatic Institute, the combination of Pragmatic Marketing and The Data
Incubator, provides comprehensive training, education and certification
to product managers, product marketers and data scientists globally.
With a commitment to excellence and a dedication to continued education,
Pragmatic Institute’s full-service offerings enable organizations to
grow revenue, go to market faster, improve customer satisfaction ratings
and harness the power of their own data. The proven Pragmatic Framework
has been deployed in more than 8,000 companies today. For more
information on training for your organization, please visit www.PragmaticInstitute.com
or call 480-515-1411.
About The Data Incubator (TDI)
The Data Incubator provides real-world, hands-on experience and training
to data scientists looking to transition from academia to the business
world or to improve their current skill set, and for executives who
manage data science teams. The Data Incubator offers fellowship
programs, online training, placement services, onsite training and more,
and has worked with over 250 industry-leading organizations including
Yelp, Capital One, Pfizer, Microsoft, eBay, JP Morgan Chase, The New
York Times and others.
Contacts
Media Inquiries:
Beth Cochran | 602.758.0750 | beth@wiredprgroup.com
Rebecca
Kalogeris | 480.515.1411 | rkalogeris@pragmaticmarketing.com