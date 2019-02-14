Company Rebrands as Pragmatic Institute, Providing World Leading

Courses for Product Leaders, Business Professionals and Data Scientists

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/datascience?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#datasciencelt;/agt;--Pragmatic

Marketing, the authority on product management and marketing

training, has acquired The Data Incubator (TDI), a leading provider of

data science education, and together have become Pragmatic

Institute. The new Pragmatic Institute will combine the expertise of

these two companies to create a single source for comprehensive,

hands-on training in product management, product marketing and data

science.

“Today, the use of big data is changing the way companies decide what to

build, how to market and which investments to make. AI is no longer the

domain of very big companies—it is an imperative for all companies,”

said Philip Alexander, CEO of Pragmatic Institute. “With the addition of

TDI, we can now deliver proven, high-quality training and workforce

optimization across the key areas most critical to the future of today’s

business, and we can do so at much greater scale.”

“We’re passionate about data science—about providing the best training,

developing the best candidates and extending the field,” said Michael

Li, founder of TDI and President of Data Sciences at Pragmatic

Institute. “[Pragmatic Marketing has] decades of experience building and

providing successful training programs and supporting the unique needs

of their students. This gives us a huge advantage in terms of the speed

at which we can build on our passion and realize our vision.”

Starting today, product leaders, business professionals and data

scientists will be able to expand and perfect their skills with

Pragmatic Institute. In addition to Pragmatic Marketing’s original core

product marketing and management courses, Pragmatic Institute will now

offer a series of public and private courses aimed at educating product

and business leaders on how to spearhead data-heavy initiatives. TDI

will continue to offer AI, machine learning and other data

scientist-specific courses, its existing fellowship for PhD and masters

students, placement services and corporate and online training. Now TDI

will continue to expand its course offerings under the Pragmatic

Institute name.

About Pragmatic Institute

Pragmatic Institute, the combination of Pragmatic Marketing and The Data

Incubator, provides comprehensive training, education and certification

to product managers, product marketers and data scientists globally.

With a commitment to excellence and a dedication to continued education,

Pragmatic Institute’s full-service offerings enable organizations to

grow revenue, go to market faster, improve customer satisfaction ratings

and harness the power of their own data. The proven Pragmatic Framework

has been deployed in more than 8,000 companies today. For more

information on training for your organization, please visit www.PragmaticInstitute.com

or call 480-515-1411.

About The Data Incubator (TDI)

The Data Incubator provides real-world, hands-on experience and training

to data scientists looking to transition from academia to the business

world or to improve their current skill set, and for executives who

manage data science teams. The Data Incubator offers fellowship

programs, online training, placement services, onsite training and more,

and has worked with over 250 industry-leading organizations including

Yelp, Capital One, Pfizer, Microsoft, eBay, JP Morgan Chase, The New

York Times and others.

Contacts

Media Inquiries:

Beth Cochran | 602.758.0750 | beth@wiredprgroup.com

Rebecca

Kalogeris | 480.515.1411 | rkalogeris@pragmaticmarketing.com

