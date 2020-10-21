Prep & Pastry team to open market, restaurant in Tucson's old Rincon Market

Flora's also will partner with a number of Tucson specialists, from Maya Tea to florist Colleen LeFluer from Atelier de LaFleur and Creative Kind gift shop and paper goods to broaden its offerings beyond your big-box grocers. Many of those local businesses have seen dramatic declines as a result of COVID-19.

"All of our local friends, we’re going to bring them on in and say, 'Hey, things are down right now but let’s see if we can bring you in and see if we can get you some more exposure'," Ares said.

Ares said they hope to open the grocery store by year's end after a concentrated build-out that will include maintaining the building's exposed brick and beam interiors and adding tile to a back wall to give it a cleaner look. The restaurant will take awhile longer, he said; they hope to open it early next year.

"We're really going to take our time making sure that we are remodeling the location in the sense that nobody walks in and it looks like Rincon Market all over again," he said."We are really going to bring it into our image of what a neighborhood market and restaurant will look like.”