Prepping 1,400 gourmet meals for health-care workers a labor of love for Tucson chef

Janos Wilder loves a challenge, so when an anonymous donor approached him with a plan to provide 1,400 meals to Tucson Medical Center employees on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic, the longtime Tucson chef did not flinch.

On Wednesday, May 13, he and his staff will deliver the meals to the hospital as part of TMC’s weeklong employee appreciation celebration.

TMC matched the donor’s gift to make the venture possible, Wilder said. It is the single-biggest meal prep project of Wilder’s nearly 40-year Tucson restaurant career and the first time he has used his kitchens since temporarily closing Downtown Kitchen nearly five weeks ago in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Wilder and six of his employees formed assembly lines at his Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails restaurant on South Sixth Avenue and his neighboring The Carriage House events center. The employees rotated between the two venues.

Wilder offered two meal options: a vegetable coconut curry over rice and a chicken culichi casserole served over rice.

“We wanted to do our signature food in a way that is going to be something special,” he said. “It’s not just sustenance; it’s going to be something special.”

Wilder said preparing the meals took roughly 80 hours, from prep to cooking, and involved several of his staff members who had not been in the kitchen since he decided in early April to hit the pause button.

Wilder had shut his dining room days ahead of the city and state mandating him to do so in March and converted to takeout. But after two employees came down with coronavirus-like symptoms a couple weeks later — neither was tested, and Wilder has no idea if the workers contracted the virus — he decided to err on side of caution and close down altogether.