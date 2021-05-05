President and CEO of Insight, Ken Lamneck, Announces Planned Retirement

Mr. Lamneck set the tone at the top and created an inclusive and respectful culture based on the Company’s values of Hunger, Heart and Harmony, and the Company has been recognized with countless 3rd party accolades. These have included Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, Forbes Best Employers for Diversity, Best Employers for Veterans, and a Great Place to Work in multiple geographies around the world.

Mr. Lamneck said, “It has been my greatest professional honor to lead this amazing company, to work alongside our incredible teammates around the world, to join forces with our partners and to serve our clients.” He added, “We have a strong management team and I believe now is the right time to start transitioning the leadership of the Company.”