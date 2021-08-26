Program seeks to boost 3 promising Sahuarita startups

The University of Arizona Center for Innovation has teamed up with the Town of Sahuarita and Freeport McMoRan to sponsor up to three promising startup teams with resources, facilities, services and expert guidance to grow their businesses.

The program is designed to benefit startup teams that live or operate in Sahuarita, or benefit the town and its residents, and are looking to create solutions for real world problems impacting the local and global community through innovation, a news release said.

For the past two years, the Town of Sahuarita and Freeport McMoRan have collaborated with UACI to support startup businesses, the news release said. Past participants have included Sylvan Source, Auxilium Technology Group and Precision Epigenomics.

Winning teams will receive on free year of incubation services. The program will help entrepreneurs develop a business plan, perform market assessment, implement product validation, prepare a business pitch presentation, secure funding and more for a successful launch into the market. UACI provides dedicated space for startups where they can work alongside other entrepreneurs.