Breakthrough LED Lighting Line Combines Quality and Efficiency in a Competitively Priced Package
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProGrowTech, a leading manufacturer of LED lighting systems for commercial horticulture and food production, has introduced Monarch, a competitively priced LED product line that integrates with any type of indoor grow, from home hobbyist to large-scale commercial operations.
Built on the company’s proven track record of developing scientifically backed LED lighting solutions, Monarch delivers an unmatched combination of leading-edge tech and affordability, making it ideal for the widest range of cultivators seeking to exponentially increase profitability, crop yields and energy efficiency.
“Increasingly, growers are looking for quality products that offer maximum flexibility in both capabilities and pricing without compromising quality,” said ProGrowTech CEO Andrew Myers. “We have been working closely with engineers and growers to bring together best-in-class performance with right-sized product capabilities that appeal to almost every grower.”
Featuring an advanced light spectrum that includes far red light, the Monarch line’s three fixtures – Monarch 310, Monarch 310-C and Monarch 620 – provide optimal light intensity for vegetative or flowering stages, promoting consistent, high-quality plant growth in indoor environments.
With a 2.5 µmol/J efficiency rating, 4’x4’ and 2’x4’ coverage areas and vertical racking capabilities, Myers notes that Monarch outperforms the competition when it comes to technology, quality, output, power and especially affordability. Key features include:
Advanced Spectrum with Far Red: Monarch’s spectrum is designed to penetrate dense upper canopies to support deep growth on lower branches of plants. Plus, the use of infrared (IR) light reduces the time a plant needs to flower and increases its growth rate. Plants exposed to IR wavelengths tend to have more robust vegetative growth compared to those not exposed to light in this spectrum.
Uniformity: ProGrowTech’s signature uniformity eliminates hot spots for an even distribution of light across the canopy.
Tempered Glass LED Chip Cover: This superior LED chip cover is durable, long-lasting, chemical resistant, easy to clean and doesn’t filter any spectrum.
Additional features include remote-mountable drivers, manual on-board dimming, IP65 waterproof rating and a collapsible frame for easy transport. Detailed specification sheets are available at growmonarch.com.
To inquire about pricing, bulk orders or commercial consultations, contact info@progrowtech.com or (888) 430-7675.
About ProGrowTech
Headquartered in Flagstaff, Ariz., ProGrowTech manufactures industry-leading LED lighting systems to help commercial horticulture operations increase profitability, yield and energy efficiency. With deep roots in the horticulture and lighting industries, ProGrowTech understands the challenges growers face and acts as a partner, providing ongoing support with design, installation and advanced growing techniques. More at progrowtech.com.
Contacts
Taylor Holmes
602-616-3781