National nonprofit credit counseling agency Take Charge America helps

consumers understand when a balance transfer can help or hurt their

financial situations

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Balance transfers offer consumers the opportunity to reduce the amount

of interest owed and pay down their credit card debt faster. This can be

a nifty tactic when done right — but the numbers don’t make sense in all

cases, which can lead to costly challenges down the road.

A balance transfer entails moving the balance from one credit card to

another card with a lower interest rate. Seems great on the surface, but

extra fees and conditions could potentially negate the benefits if

borrowers aren’t careful.

“For many, a balance transfer is a straight-forward solution,” said

Michael Sullivan, a personal financial consultant with Take Charge

America, a national

nonprofit credit counseling and debt management agency. “However, I

always recommend doing some research before committing to transferring

any balances. You need to make sure you can realistically pay off the

balance before steeper rates kick in. Failure to do so could set you

back further in your journey to become debt-free.”

Sullivan offers consumers guidance on whether or not a balance transfer

makes sense for their situations:

Pros of a Balance Transfer



  • Take advantage of lower interest rates – Some balance transfer
    offers come with a low introductory or zero-percent interest rate.
    With this low rate, you’ll have the opportunity to make a noticeable
    dent in your balance and pay it off quicker, rather than just paying
    down the interest. Yet keep in mind, this strategy only makes senses
    if you can pay off the balance before that introductory rate expires.


  • Consolidate debt – Do you have multiple balances on different
    cards to keep track of? Make your job easier by consolidating debt
    onto one credit card with the lowest interest rate — and have just one
    balance to pay off.

Cons of a Balance Transfer



  • The costs may outweigh benefits – Some balance transfer cards
    are associated with hefty fees. Also, note that not everyone qualifies
    for a promotional interest rate and, even so, these low rates often
    come with a time limit before interest spikes — you could be left with
    a higher interest rate than what you started with. If the associated
    fee or the resulting interest rate is more than your overall balance,
    then it’s not worth it.


  • Your credit score might take a hit – If you open a new card for
    the balance transfer, your credit score will likely dip, but you can
    recover if you focus on paying off the balance quickly. Alternatively,
    if you close a card following a transfer, the increase in credit
    utilization will likely cause your score to decrease as well. In that
    case, you may be better off cutting the card and ceasing use rather
    than closing the account.

“No matter the route you chose, it’s important to stop spending on both

credit cards. If you continue to rack up debt, you’ll offset all balance

transfer advantages,” added Sullivan.

If you have questions about overcoming credit card debt, contact (888)

822-9193 or visit www.takechargeamerica.org.

About Take Charge America, Inc.

Founded in 1987, Take Charge America, Inc. is a nonprofit agency

offering financial education and counseling services including credit

counseling, debt management, student loan counseling, housing counseling

and bankruptcy counseling. It has helped more than 1.6 million consumers

nationwide manage their personal finances and debts. To learn more,

visit www.takechargeamerica.org

or call (888) 822-9193.

Contacts

Taylor Holmes

Aker Ink

(602) 616-3781

Taylor.holmes@akerink.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles