Protect Your Personal Financial Data With These Tips

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With more financial transactions taking place online, it’s important for consumers to protect their personal data, especially as cybercrimes like ransomware, phishing attempts and identity theft continue to increase.

“These risks are nothing new in our digital-first world, but far too many people still fail to properly protect themselves,” said Michael Sullivan, a personal financial consultant with Take Charge America, a nonprofit credit counseling and debt management agency. “Taking the necessary steps may seem like a headache right now but becoming a victim of cybercrime can cause much bigger headaches for your financial life.”