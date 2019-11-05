Pueblo Vida Brewing Co. marks its fifth anniversary this weekend with three days of beer-centric fun including rolling out nine beers on tap and in cans.
Among those brews: the re-release of Pueblo Vida’s anniversary double IPAs; they made a new one each year including the new Fifth Anniversary Double IPA being introduced Friday, Nov. 8.
Friday is the first of the brewery’s three-day anniversary celebration that continues through Sunday, Nov. 10, at the brewery, 115 E. Broadway. Hours: noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Events include a taco bar and yoga each day along with the release of new brews and old favorites. For a schedule, visit pueblovidabrewing.com
Linette Antillon and Kyle Jefferson opened Pueblo Vida just after Halloween 2014 and soon had a devoted fanbase. They started canning beers at year two and every year since, selling four-packs in their downtown taproom. The brewery has become so popular that the owners are planning a second location about a mile from their downtown brewery. Antillon said they hope to open sometime in 2020, but plans are still in the early stages for a bigger taproom and event space in a building they leased at 901 S. Sixth Ave., in the 5 Points neighborhood.