CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In its 14th year, the annual RISE Risk Adjustment Forum acts as a resource for health professionals seeking expert knowledge and continuous improvements to risk adjustment programs from experienced industry specialists, including Pulse8, which is part of Veradigm™, an Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) business unit.
This year’s forum will include Pulse8’s Caralyn Maerz, Director of Provider Engagement, as a panelist to discuss leveling up your provider-health plan relationships on Wednesday, November 13th, from 11:30am - 12:30pm MST at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Scottsdale, Arizona.
During this panel, attendees will learn how to:
Consider new and innovative ways to fight off provider and member fatigue and come away with new ideas to jointly improve member engagement and patient care
Recognize opportunities to collaborate to optimize workflows on both sides to minimize potential abrasion
Discuss the impact of acquisitions and consolidations on risk adjustment, and compile strategies to marry operations and workflows
“I am privileged to be speaking on a panel alongside industry leaders spanning from risk-adjustment experts to provider educators and even medical professors,” stated Caralyn Maerz, Pulse8’s Director of Provider Engagement. “Not only will I have an opportunity to educate on my individual experience in the field regarding best practices to engage providers, but I will also be sharing a stage with experts from all avenues of provider interaction who I can learn from as well.”
Attendees will have an opportunity to visit Pulse8 in Booth #1 to speak with Caralyn and other key members of the Pulse8 team. To schedule a meeting or demo, please contact info@Pulse8.com.
About Pulse8
Pulse8, a Veradigm™ brand, is a Healthcare Analytics and Technology Company delivering complete visibility into the efficacy of your Risk Adjustment, Quality, and Pharmacy Benefit Management programs. We enable health plans and providers to eliminate waste and achieve the greatest financial impact in the Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and ACA Commercial markets as well as with Value-Based Payment models for Medicare. Our advanced analytic methodologies and flexible business intelligence tools offer real-time visibility into member behavior and provider performance. Pulse8’s Illumin8 Active Intelligence™ platform offers a suite of uniquely pragmatic solutions that are powered by our patent-pending Dynamic Intervention Planning to deliver the most cost-effective and appropriate interventions for closing gaps in documentation, coding, and quality. For more company information or to schedule a demo, please contact info@Pulse8.com.
About Veradigm™
Veradigm is an integrated data systems and services business that combines data-driven clinical insights with actionable tools for clinical workflow, research, analytics, and media. Our solutions are designed to help key healthcare stakeholders to improve the quality, efficiency, and value of healthcare delivery - from biopharma to health plans, healthcare providers, health technology partners, and most importantly, the patients they serve. We are dedicated to simplifying the complicated healthcare system with next-generation healthcare solutions. That is how we are transforming health, insightfully. To learn more, visit www.veradigmhealth.com. Veradigm™ is a business unit of Allscripts.
About Allscripts
Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.
About RISE (Resource Initiative and Society for Education)
RISE is the first national association totally dedicated to enabling healthcare professionals working in organizations and aspiring to meet the challenges of the emerging landscape of accountable care and health care reform. We strive to serve our members on four fronts: Education, Industry Intelligence, Networking and Career Development.
