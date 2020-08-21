Pulte Homes kicks off second phase of building at Lazy K Bar Ranch

Pulte Homes has bought an additional 92 lots for a second phase of new homes at the Lazy K Bar Ranch in Marana.

The $3.3 million sale was for lots ranging in size from 7,000 to 11,000 square feet, said Randy Emerson, a broker with GRE Partners who represented the seller, LKB Hotel LLC.

Last year, Pulte bought land for up to 178 homes at the site of the former dude ranch upon successfully rezoning the property after two previous failed attempts by other developers.

Near North Scenic Drive and West Pima Farms Road, Pulte home models are now open. Homes are two- and five-bedroom models and prices start at $331,990.

Concessions made during the rezoning included public access to the southern trails, no paved sidewalks along Scenic Drive and the original 1930s stone building on the patio to be preserved.

Lazy K Bar Guest Ranch began as a homestead in 1928 and reached its peak as a guest ranch in the 1950s.

Because of development in southern Marana, the ranch became less of a remote destination and stopped operating in 2007.

Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com or Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

