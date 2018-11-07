LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company,

announced that Alan H. Auerbach, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer,

President and Founder of Puma, will provide an overview of the Company

at 9:10 a.m. MST (8:10 a.m. PST, 11:10 a.m. EST) on Wednesday, November

14, at the Credit Suisse 27th Annual Healthcare Conference.

The conference will be held at The Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale,

Arizona.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s

website at www.pumabiotechnology.com.

The presentation will be archived on the website and available for 30

days.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on

the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance

cancer care. The Company in-licenses the global development and

commercialization rights to three drug candidates — PB272 (neratinib,

oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was

approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2017 for the

extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage

HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant

trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as

NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. NERLYNX was granted marketing

authorization by the European Commission for the extended adjuvant

treatment of hormone receptor-positive HER2-positive early stage breast

cancer in September 2018. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma

Biotechnology, Inc.

Further information about Puma Biotechnology may be found at www.pumabiotechnology.com.

Contacts

Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

Alan H. Auerbach or Mariann Ohanesian

+1

424 248 6500

info@pumabiotechnology.com

ir@pumabiotechnology.com

or

Russo

Partners

David Schull or Alex Fudukidis

+1 212 845 4200

david.schull@russopartnersllc.com

alex.fudukidis@russopartnersllc.com

