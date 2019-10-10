TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Robocalls make up nearly half of all phone calls so frustrated consumers simply don’t answer incoming calls and businesses can’t get through to customers when they need to reach them. At the same time, phone numbers have become the defacto personal identifier for consumers and—if verified—can provide valuable information for companies looking to mitigate risk. As communications security professionals gather at this year’s Communications Fraud Control Association’s (CFCA) annual convention, iconectiv will highlight the role of trusted communications and how the industry is working together to maintain the integrity of the phone number to protect consumers and businesses.
What:
In today’s communications environment, consumers rarely use phones for their original intent (voice)—which is creating havoc for businesses that are trying to reach their customers and for consumers who want to receive calls from legitimate businesses but can’t always make an informed decision when trying to decipher whether or not to answer the call.
Further, mobile phone numbers now rival social security and driver license numbers as the personal identifier that consumers use to register for products and services. That ubiquity makes mobile numbers an attractive and powerful tool for identity thieves, who stole $14.7 billion in 2018 from 14.4 million U.S. consumers. It also makes it increasingly important for businesses to verify the person truly is who they say they are.
Who:
Chris Drake, Chief Technology Officer, iconectiv, will explain how the communications industry is rallying among service providers, vendors, the FCC and several pieces of U.S. legislation to combat illegal robocalls. Through a multi-faceted approach using caller ID authentication standards—called SHAKEN/STIR—voice calls will now be authenticated via a new calling number authentication process that relies on certificate verification and analytics.
Drake will also discuss how financial institutions, healthcare providers and other authorized businesses can, for the first-time ever, leverage telephone number porting data as part of their assessment when verifying a customer’s identity, approving a transaction or disclosing information.
When:
Thursday, October 17, at 9:30 AM
Where:
CFCA Fall Educational Event in Tucson, Arizona
