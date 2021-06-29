Quantum Workplace Honors Five Customer Companies With Its Annual Employee Voice Award

“This year’s EVA winners demonstrated their commitment to their greatest lever for business success – their talent. These Quantum Workplace customers were dedicated to prioritizing employee feedback to impact workplace culture, strengthen employee engagement and drive the success of their businesses. Many exhibited extraordinary efforts and facilitated significant change while adapting to the many new challenges which arose from the pandemic throughout 2020. We believe these customers are well-deserving of their respective honors,” explained Greg Harris, Quantum Workplace co-founder and chief executive officer.

As part of the application process, all candidates provided Quantum Workplace with a narrative and supporting documentation that included a description of the challenge they faced, the strategy and solutions employed to overcome it along with metrics to demonstrate how their efforts led to employee and business success.

About Quantum Workplace