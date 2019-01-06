Convenience Retailer showcases success with its 20+ year JDA

partnership at the NRF BIG Show

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Highlighting its 20+ year track record with JDA

Software, Inc., RaceTrac

is set to showcase its success targeting customers on-the-go with JDA’s

Category Management solutions. The retailer is sharing results at the NRF

BIG Show, January 13-15, 2019 in New York City at

the JDA booth, #3037.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, RaceTrac operates more than 500

company-owned stores in four states. Whether running errands, commuting

or just out having fun, RaceTrac is the place to refuel and recharge.

All RaceTrac locations are fully stocked with thousands of items for

guests on-the-go, including fresh foods, snacks and more.

RaceTrac has been a JDA customer for more than 20 years deploying the

JDA Category Management portfolio, including JDA Space Planning, JDA

Floor Planning, JDA Category Knowledge Base and JDA Space Automation

Pro. RaceTrac selected JDA to take the guesswork out of space and floor

planning and automate and streamline the planogramming process.

Since deploying JDA decades ago, RaceTrac recently realized its most

significant savings and benefits. After working with JDA Services and

conducting a health assessment in 2015, RaceTrac leveraged the best

practices and suggested improvement areas, upgrading their entire

footprint to bring a new level of sophistication and innovation to their

space management and merchandising strategy. And the results are

undeniable.

“We revamped our entire retail merchandising strategy to create more

successful and effective planograms and track and manage inventory more

accurately,” said Kent Bailey, senior space manager at RaceTrac. “We

worked very closely with JDA to upgrade to the latest version of the

software and it is now a fully-integrated category management solution.

Now, we can ensure that we are delivering the most effective shelf and

floor plans that will help us meet the needs of our on-the-go guests.”

Since rolling out the new system to its stores, RaceTrac has seen a huge

gain in efficiency. The retailer now boasts more control with a deeper

view into what inventory stores are expected to have, and can use that

information to create the most accurate planograms and eliminate the

guesswork. By conducting merchandise and space analytics at a granular

level, RaceTrac has built the foundation for replenishment-based

allocations, also boosting store profitability and right-sized inventory

levels. RaceTrac now has a significantly more collaborative approach to

creating planograms and floor plans by eliminating the communications

gap between stores and suppliers. Since implementing, store teams can

more efficiently set planograms with a higher degree of accuracy, which

translate to a better experience for the guest.

“Our store execution is more efficient since the upgrade, and we have

essentially reset communication between stores across the business,

which has netted us some near immediate benefits,” noted Bailey.

“RaceTrac has a phenomenal evolution story and has completely

transformed their category management processes, garnering some quick

wins, and most importantly, increased customer satisfaction as they

corner the convenience retail market in the South,” said Terry Turner,

president, North American retail, JDA. “We look forward to highlighting

this retailer’s success at NRF and giving attendees a hands-on look at

their store shelves in action.”

RaceTrac will be highlighted as a Customer Showcase in the JDA booth at

NRF 2019, January 13-15, in New York City at the Javits Center. Visit

JDA booth #3037 to learn more.

About RaceTrac

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia,

family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now

operates over 500 convenience store locations in Georgia, Florida,

Louisiana and Texas. While operating under its mission of making

people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable, many RaceTrac stores feature

Swirl World frozen desserts, an expanded coffee bar, seating areas and

free Wi-Fi. The company has been named a top workplace across the four

states in which it operates, and has been recognized on Forbes list of

largest private companies every year since 1998. In 2014, Convenience

Store Decisions named RaceTrac as its “Chain of the Year.” In 2018,

RaceTrac announced its expansion into Tennessee.

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software is the leading supply

chain software provider powering today’s digital transformations. We

help companies optimize delivery to customers by enabling them to

predict and shape demand, fulfill faster and more intelligently, and

improve customer experiences and loyalty. More than 4,000 global

customers use our unmatched end-to-end software and SaaS solutions to

unify and shorten their supply chains, increase speed of execution, and

profitably deliver to their customers. Our world-class client roster

includes 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods

companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan

to deliver. www.jda.com

“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the

name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.

