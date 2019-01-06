Convenience Retailer showcases success with its 20+ year JDA
partnership at the NRF BIG Show
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Highlighting its 20+ year track record with JDA
Software, Inc., RaceTrac
is set to showcase its success targeting customers on-the-go with JDA’s
Category Management solutions. The retailer is sharing results at the NRF
BIG Show, January 13-15, 2019 in New York City at
the JDA booth, #3037.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, RaceTrac operates more than 500
company-owned stores in four states. Whether running errands, commuting
or just out having fun, RaceTrac is the place to refuel and recharge.
All RaceTrac locations are fully stocked with thousands of items for
guests on-the-go, including fresh foods, snacks and more.
RaceTrac has been a JDA customer for more than 20 years deploying the
JDA Category Management portfolio, including JDA Space Planning, JDA
Floor Planning, JDA Category Knowledge Base and JDA Space Automation
Pro. RaceTrac selected JDA to take the guesswork out of space and floor
planning and automate and streamline the planogramming process.
Since deploying JDA decades ago, RaceTrac recently realized its most
significant savings and benefits. After working with JDA Services and
conducting a health assessment in 2015, RaceTrac leveraged the best
practices and suggested improvement areas, upgrading their entire
footprint to bring a new level of sophistication and innovation to their
space management and merchandising strategy. And the results are
undeniable.
“We revamped our entire retail merchandising strategy to create more
successful and effective planograms and track and manage inventory more
accurately,” said Kent Bailey, senior space manager at RaceTrac. “We
worked very closely with JDA to upgrade to the latest version of the
software and it is now a fully-integrated category management solution.
Now, we can ensure that we are delivering the most effective shelf and
floor plans that will help us meet the needs of our on-the-go guests.”
Since rolling out the new system to its stores, RaceTrac has seen a huge
gain in efficiency. The retailer now boasts more control with a deeper
view into what inventory stores are expected to have, and can use that
information to create the most accurate planograms and eliminate the
guesswork. By conducting merchandise and space analytics at a granular
level, RaceTrac has built the foundation for replenishment-based
allocations, also boosting store profitability and right-sized inventory
levels. RaceTrac now has a significantly more collaborative approach to
creating planograms and floor plans by eliminating the communications
gap between stores and suppliers. Since implementing, store teams can
more efficiently set planograms with a higher degree of accuracy, which
translate to a better experience for the guest.
“Our store execution is more efficient since the upgrade, and we have
essentially reset communication between stores across the business,
which has netted us some near immediate benefits,” noted Bailey.
“RaceTrac has a phenomenal evolution story and has completely
transformed their category management processes, garnering some quick
wins, and most importantly, increased customer satisfaction as they
corner the convenience retail market in the South,” said Terry Turner,
president, North American retail, JDA. “We look forward to highlighting
this retailer’s success at NRF and giving attendees a hands-on look at
their store shelves in action.”
RaceTrac will be highlighted as a Customer Showcase in the JDA booth at
NRF 2019, January 13-15, in New York City at the Javits Center. Visit
JDA booth #3037 to learn more.
About RaceTrac
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia,
family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now
operates over 500 convenience store locations in Georgia, Florida,
Louisiana and Texas. While operating under its mission of making
people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable, many RaceTrac stores feature
Swirl World frozen desserts, an expanded coffee bar, seating areas and
free Wi-Fi. The company has been named a top workplace across the four
states in which it operates, and has been recognized on Forbes list of
largest private companies every year since 1998. In 2014, Convenience
Store Decisions named RaceTrac as its “Chain of the Year.” In 2018,
RaceTrac announced its expansion into Tennessee.
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software is the leading supply
chain software provider powering today’s digital transformations. We
help companies optimize delivery to customers by enabling them to
predict and shape demand, fulfill faster and more intelligently, and
improve customer experiences and loyalty. More than 4,000 global
customers use our unmatched end-to-end software and SaaS solutions to
unify and shorten their supply chains, increase speed of execution, and
profitably deliver to their customers. Our world-class client roster
includes 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods
companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan
to deliver. www.jda.com
“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.
Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the
name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.
