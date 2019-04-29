TUCSON, Ariz. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radiance Therapeutics, Inc. (RadianceTx®) is pleased to announce the
expansion of its core team: Abigail Mackrill, formerly of Ophthalmology
Futures Forums and The Ophthalmologist, joins as Director of Business
Development and Outreach. James Fazio, MBA, Msc Eng, formerly Global
Business Leader for Gore Medical’s Peripheral Vascular business unit,
will now serve as Director of Engineering at RadianceTx®. Cassie
Vollmer, Director of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs, joins
RadianceTx® from Vyaire Medical.
Ms Mackrill, Mr Fazio, and Ms Vollmer join the growing RadianceTx® team
lead by Chief Executive Officer, Laurence Marsteller MD and President
and Chief Financial Officer, Harry George, to drive RadianceTx® through
its next phase of development.
The RadianceTx® Beta Ophthalmic System is a device solution designed for
topical application of beta therapy, currently under development.
Dr Marsteller comments “Radiance Therapeutics’ successful recruitment of
commercial leaders to our team is due in large part to the exciting
opportunity our device presents as a tool that can help ophthalmologists
improve surgical outcomes.”
RadianceTx® Board member Marc Sandroff, Founder and Principal at Cadre
Partners, an investor in Radiance Therapeutics, Inc., and formerly
Managing Director of Essex Woodlands Health Venture Funds states: “We
have seen the compelling clinical data and strongly support the vision
of the leadership team to address this vital therapeutic unmet need. We
look forward to our coming achievements together.”
Validated in three clinical studies conducted by preeminent ophthalmic
research teams utilizing legacy devices, beta therapy has been shown to
reduce post-operative scarring and therefore improve glaucoma filtration
surgery outcomes [1,2]. A recent study reported odds ratios that beta
therapy patients were five and a half times more likely to experience
lower IOP at the end of one year than patients treated with the current
standard of care, Mitomycin-C [3].
Sir Peng Khaw, Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon and Professor of Glaucoma
Studies and Wound Healing, and member of the Board of Directors at
RadianceTx® states “for glaucoma surgery to be maximally successful,
anti-scarring therapies must be effective, consistent in dosage as well
as fast and very easy to administer. In combination with new glaucoma
drainage devices, beta therapy could revolutionize the treatment of
glaucoma.”
About RadianceTx®
RadianceTx® is a trademark of Radiance Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware
corporation. Radiance Therapeutics, Inc., is developing a
next-generation beta ophthalmic applicator. For more information visit www.radiancetherapeutics.com
CAUTION Investigational device. Limited by United States law to
investigational use.
