TUCSON, Ariz. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radiance Therapeutics, Inc. (RadianceTx®) is pleased to announce the

expansion of its core team: Abigail Mackrill, formerly of Ophthalmology

Futures Forums and The Ophthalmologist, joins as Director of Business

Development and Outreach. James Fazio, MBA, Msc Eng, formerly Global

Business Leader for Gore Medical’s Peripheral Vascular business unit,

will now serve as Director of Engineering at RadianceTx®. Cassie

Vollmer, Director of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs, joins

RadianceTx® from Vyaire Medical.

Ms Mackrill, Mr Fazio, and Ms Vollmer join the growing RadianceTx® team

lead by Chief Executive Officer, Laurence Marsteller MD and President

and Chief Financial Officer, Harry George, to drive RadianceTx® through

its next phase of development.

The RadianceTx® Beta Ophthalmic System is a device solution designed for

topical application of beta therapy, currently under development.

Dr Marsteller comments “Radiance Therapeutics’ successful recruitment of

commercial leaders to our team is due in large part to the exciting

opportunity our device presents as a tool that can help ophthalmologists

improve surgical outcomes.”

RadianceTx® Board member Marc Sandroff, Founder and Principal at Cadre

Partners, an investor in Radiance Therapeutics, Inc., and formerly

Managing Director of Essex Woodlands Health Venture Funds states: “We

have seen the compelling clinical data and strongly support the vision

of the leadership team to address this vital therapeutic unmet need. We

look forward to our coming achievements together.”

Validated in three clinical studies conducted by preeminent ophthalmic

research teams utilizing legacy devices, beta therapy has been shown to

reduce post-operative scarring and therefore improve glaucoma filtration

surgery outcomes [1,2]. A recent study reported odds ratios that beta

therapy patients were five and a half times more likely to experience

lower IOP at the end of one year than patients treated with the current

standard of care, Mitomycin-C [3].

Sir Peng Khaw, Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon and Professor of Glaucoma

Studies and Wound Healing, and member of the Board of Directors at

RadianceTx® states “for glaucoma surgery to be maximally successful,

anti-scarring therapies must be effective, consistent in dosage as well

as fast and very easy to administer. In combination with new glaucoma

drainage devices, beta therapy could revolutionize the treatment of

glaucoma.”

1. Kirwan, JF et al. Effect of Beta Radiation on Success of Glaucoma

Drainage Surgery in South Africa: Randomised Controlled Trial. BMJ,

doi:10.1136/bmj.38971.395301.7C (published 5 October 2006)

2. Dhalla, K et al. Is Beta Radiation Better than 5 Flurouracil as an

Adjunct for Trabeculectomy Surgery When Combined with Cataract Surgery?

A Randomized Controlled Trial. PloS ONE 11(9)

3.Cook, C et al. Randomised Clinical Trial of Trabeculectomy with

Mitomycin-C Versus Trabeculectomy with Beta Radiation. South African

Ophthalmology Journal, 13, 11-14 (2018)

About RadianceTx®

RadianceTx® is a trademark of Radiance Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware

corporation. Radiance Therapeutics, Inc., is developing a

next-generation beta ophthalmic applicator. For more information visit www.radiancetherapeutics.com

CAUTION Investigational device. Limited by United States law to

investigational use.

