RadianceTx Beta Ophthalmic System Unlocks the Clinical Potential of

Glaucoma Surgical Interventions

TUCSON, Ariz. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RadianceTx™, a leader in ophthalmic therapeutic innovation, today

announced a $1 million first tranche closing of a targeted $7 million

round of financing. The investment will be used to fund development of

the Company’s Beta Ophthalmic System for delivery of beta irradiation

therapy to improve glaucoma surgery outcomes. Validated in three

clinical studies conducted by preeminent ophthalmic research teams, beta

therapy has been shown to improve glaucoma surgery outcomes. A recent

study reported odds ratios that beta irradiation therapy patients were

five and a half times more likely to experience lower intraocular

pressure at the end of one year than patients treated with the current

standard of care.

Glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness. The most

successful way to prevent vision loss from glaucoma is to lower

intraocular pressure with drainage surgery; this surgery shunts fluid

out of the eye through a channel created during a trabeculectomy

procedure or by a flow-controlled drainage device placed during

Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS). Despite compelling

therapeutic advantages over nonsurgical treatments, drainage surgery and

devices are clinically limited by postoperative scarring. RadianceTx’s

Beta Ophthalmic System is designed to apply beta therapy to the surgical

site to down-regulate fibroblasts that cause scar tissue, keeping the

channel open and maintaining reduced intraocular pressure.

Sir Peng Khaw, Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon and Professor of Glaucoma

Studies and Wound Healing, and member of the Board of Directors at

RadianceTx said: “For glaucoma surgery to be maximally successful,

anti-scarring therapies must be effective, consistent in dosage as well

as fast and very easy to administer. In combination with new glaucoma

drainage devices, RadianceTx Beta Ophthalmic System could revolutionize

the treatment of glaucoma.”

A device solution, RadianceTx Beta Ophthalmic System is designed to

topically apply beta therapy to trabeculectomy or MIGS drainage device

implantation sites. Currently, scarring prevention involves the complex

and time-consuming intra-operative application of antimetabolites

(chemotherapy drugs) yet still results in a failure rate approaching 50

percent at three years. Ian Murdoch and colleagues have carried out

three randomized controlled trials involving 728 patients which have

demonstrated beta therapy’s clinical effectiveness in drainage surgery.

The new RadianceTx Beta Ophthalmic System is designed to optimize

surgical workflow efficiency by requiring only 25 seconds for beta

therapy application, minimizing stray dosing to non-target tissues, and

eliminating medical staff exposure to hazardous chemotherapy drugs.

“I am pleased to announce this initial funding for RadianceTx, which

allows us to begin commercial development,” said Harry George, President

and Chief Financial Officer of RadianceTx. “The RadianceTx team

possesses a track record of achieving regulatory market clearances for

other medical and ophthalmic devices and is poised to advance the

standard of care for glaucoma surgery with the RadianceTx Beta

Ophthalmic System.”

The glaucoma device market is growing rapidly. In the United States

alone there were 70,000 trabeculectomies in 2017. In the UK,

trabeculectomies peaked at greater than 20,000. The Minimally Invasive

Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) device market is expected to grow at a compound

annual growth rate of nearly 44 percent to $1.36 billion by 2022.

About RadianceTx

RadianceTx is a trademark of Radiance Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware

corporation. Radiance Therapeutics, Inc., a leader in ophthalmic

therapeutic innovation, is commercializing a clinically demonstrated

novel anti-metabolite therapy for glaucoma drainage surgery. For more

information, visit: www.radiancetherapeutics.com.

Caution: Investigational Device.

Contacts

Radiance Therapeutics, Inc.

Corporate Inquiries:

Laurence

Marsteller MD, CEO

Info@RadianceTx.com

or

Media

Inquiries:

Thea Lavin

Media@RadianceTx.com

