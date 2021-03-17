Rainbow Housing Assistance Corporation Partners With Esusu to Provide Housing Stability for Low-income Tenants Across the Nation

If a tenant has an unemployment situation or is struggling to pay rent, Rainbow will refer that resident to Esusu. Recipients of the no-interest loan will have a 12-month repayment plan, after a three-month grace period. Funds are sent directly to the landlord to cover up to 2 months of rent. Landlords must sign an agreement with Esusu to accept the emergency assistance, and from there, those tenants are eligible and will be encouraged to apply. The algorithms Esusu has built can also identify tenants who may be at-risk of falling behind on their payments, opening up an opportunity to refer them to Rainbow, potentially averting a crisis before it happens.