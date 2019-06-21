Raising Cane's will open its third Tucson location in October, this one on the northwest side.

 Courtesy Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers broke ground this week on its third Tucson location, this one at 4225 N. Oracle Road near the Tucson Mall.

Meanwhile construction is almost finished on its second location at 2604 E. Speedway near the University of Arizona. That restaurant is expected to open in late July.

Th Oracle Road location should open in October and will be the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based fast-food chain's 21st restaurant in Arizona, its 477th nationwide, according to Raising Cane's officials.

Jason Zwerin, Raising Cane's regional restaurants leader, said the company will hire 75 crew members in all.

Raising Cane's specializes in deep-fried chicken fingers served with crinkle cut french fries, Texas toast, coleslaw and the restaurant's signature Cane Sauce.

The two new outposts come nearly four years after Raising Cane's entered the Tucson market in November 2015. 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

Tags