MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atwell, LLC is pleased to welcome Ramzi Georges as Team Leader,

Southwest Region. Based in Atwell’s Phoenix office, he will provide

leadership support to project teams while promoting and expanding

Atwell’s services into emerging geographic markets throughout the

Southwest.

Georges brings over 24 years of experience in civil engineering and

water resources design for residential, commercial and industrial land

development projects. His specific areas of expertise include advanced

grading and drainage design for complex projects, paving design, and

water and sewer design. Georges also managed permitting, design of

channels and complex storm drain networks, and design of regional lift

stations and site hydraulic facilities for infill and urban projects. He

also has a specialty in managing projects that service the U.S.

Veteran’s communities.

Georges holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Civil Engineering and

Business Management from Carleton University and is a registered

professional engineer in Arizona, Texas, Utah, New Mexico, Idaho and

Virginia. Georges also is a Certified Floodplain Manager.

“We are excited to have Ramzi join the team,” says Regional Vice

President, Ted Northrop. “His background in various real estate and land

development projects, along with his extensive knowledge of drainage

issues in the southwestern United States makes him an excellent addition

to our team.”

Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction

services firm with technical professionals located across the country.

Creating innovative solutions for clients in the real estate and land

development, power and energy, and oil and gas, Atwell provides

comprehensive turnkey services including land and right-of-way support,

planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying,

environmental compliance and permitting, and project and program

management.

Contacts

Timothy Augustine, Senior Vice President

ATWELL, LLC

248.447.2005

taugustine@atwell-group.com

