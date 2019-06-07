MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atwell, LLC is pleased to welcome Ramzi Georges as Team Leader,
Southwest Region. Based in Atwell’s Phoenix office, he will provide
leadership support to project teams while promoting and expanding
Atwell’s services into emerging geographic markets throughout the
Southwest.
Georges brings over 24 years of experience in civil engineering and
water resources design for residential, commercial and industrial land
development projects. His specific areas of expertise include advanced
grading and drainage design for complex projects, paving design, and
water and sewer design. Georges also managed permitting, design of
channels and complex storm drain networks, and design of regional lift
stations and site hydraulic facilities for infill and urban projects. He
also has a specialty in managing projects that service the U.S.
Veteran’s communities.
Georges holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Civil Engineering and
Business Management from Carleton University and is a registered
professional engineer in Arizona, Texas, Utah, New Mexico, Idaho and
Virginia. Georges also is a Certified Floodplain Manager.
“We are excited to have Ramzi join the team,” says Regional Vice
President, Ted Northrop. “His background in various real estate and land
development projects, along with his extensive knowledge of drainage
issues in the southwestern United States makes him an excellent addition
to our team.”
Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction
services firm with technical professionals located across the country.
Creating innovative solutions for clients in the real estate and land
development, power and energy, and oil and gas, Atwell provides
comprehensive turnkey services including land and right-of-way support,
planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying,
environmental compliance and permitting, and project and program
management.
