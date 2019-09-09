SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aparavi®, a Gartner Cool Vendor in the multi-cloud data management space, will demonstrate how a secondary line of defense can deliver rapid recovery in the event of a ransomware attack at Midsize Enterprise Summit Fall 2019 in Booth No. 511 at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge in Phoenix September 15-17. In addition to its presence in the Solutions Pavilion, the company will also host four private boardrooms with step-by-step instructions on effective server and endpoint file protection against ransomware.
Aparavi is being embraced by organizations grappling with the varying and fast-growing unstructured data loads they face today, including backing up files from central storage devices to cloud endpoints, substantially easing administrative time and effort and ensuring no files are vulnerable to ransomware attacks. Deploying Aparavi as an integral part of an effective backup and long-term retention strategy can help prevent ransomware attacks from occurring by offering an effective way to duplicate primary, on-prem files to the cloud, multiple clouds or offline, offsite secondary storage, ensuring that backups are backed up. This “air gap” provides a layer of inaccessibility to data making it harder for cyber attackers to infiltrate and infect. Aparavi’s software furthermore actively tracks and reports on changes to data so that IT staff can prevent good backups from being overwritten with bad ones to ensure business-critical information remains protected and available. Finally, data classification and content-aware search provides insight into data that was previously opaque, providing a level of control not previously available.
“Ransomware attacks are becoming an increasingly common problem facing organizations with potentially catastrophic results from having to pay tens of thousands of dollars for the return on corporate data to not ever getting this information back at all,” said Jonathan Calmes, Vice President of Business Development at Aparavi. “With 71 percent of ransomware attacks happening to small to mid-sized businesses, we felt it was important to share with attendees of Midsize Enterprise Summit how solutions like Aparavi can be utilized to prevent ransomware attacks from happening in the first place or how they can be used to quickly recover from such an event if it were to occur.”
The largest gathering of midmarket CIOs and senior IT executives, Midsize Enterprise Summit Fall 2019 presents a platform for leaders to gather the business and technology intelligence that they need to support their companies’ needs with new approaches to IT. Additional information about the event is available at https://events.thechannelco.com/events/Midsize-Enterprise-Summit-Fall/about
