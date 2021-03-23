Raytheon advances in effort to develop new long-range missile interceptor

A team led by Northrop Grumman partnered with Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense has been chosen to move on with development of the nation’s next long-range missile interceptor, in competition with a team led by Lockheed Martin.

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency on Tuesday announced it awarded contracts worth up to $1.6 billion through 2022 for the two contractor teams to move forward with the technology development for the Next Generation Interceptor, eliminating a third team led by longtime missile-defense contractor Boeing.

The Next Generation Interceptor, or NGI, is being developed to replace the Ground-based Midcourse Defense system, a system of large interceptors installed in California and Alaska since 2004 to protect the U.S. from intercontinental ballistic missiles from the likes of North Korea and Iran.

Boeing is the prime contractor for the Ground-based Midcourse Defense system. Raytheon makes the system’s kill vehicle, which maneuvers to smash into the target missile in space, and Northrop Grumman provides the rocket booster and ground- and fire-control systems.

Problems with Raytheon’s kill vehicle, including test-flight failures in 2010 and 2013, prompted the Missile Defense Agency to launch an effort to field a redesigned kill vehicle.