Raytheon aviation units to impose pay cuts, furloughs amid coronavirus

The new Raytheon Technologies Corp. will impose temporary pay cuts and furloughs at its Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace aviation subsidiaries to cope with a sharp downturn in the commercial aerospace industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s defense business units including Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense are not affected by the actions and remain fully operational to serve critical defense needs, Raytheon Technologies CEO Greg Hayes said Tuesday in a letter to employees.

However, a company spokesman confirmed that a “handful” of employees recently left Raytheon Missiles & Defense as some operations were consolidated following the merger of Raytheon Co. and United Technologies Corp. to create the new Raytheon Technologies, finalized on April 2.

Across Raytheon’s corporate offices and Pratt & Whitney and Collins, salaried employees will take a 10% pay cut from June 1 through the end of the year and be given an added 15 days off this year, Hayes said, adding that he’ll take a 20% pay cut over the same period.

Hourly employees at Pratt & Whitney and Collins will be subject to furloughs that will vary by country and site, factoring in customer needs, local regulations and collective bargaining agreements, Hayes said.

“Our commercial business partners have begun dramatically scaling back on their operations in order to preserve capital and protect the long-term needs of their businesses, and now we must do the same,” Hayes wrote, citing a 96% drop in airline travel in the U.S. alone.