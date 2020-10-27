Raytheon beats 3Q earnings forecasts but pandemic hits aviation units

Raytheon Technologies Corp. posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings on the strength of its defense businesses, including Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

But Raytheon shares tumbled Tuesday as the company’s commercial aviation units continued to struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Waltham, Massachusetts, parent company posted third-quarter net income of $264 million, or 10 cents per share, not including income from discontinued operations.

The results included $721 million, or 48 cents per share, in special and one-time charges related to the merger of United Technologies Corp. and Raytheon Co. that formed Raytheon Technologies in April, and accounting for the impact of the pandemic on its commercial aviation businesses.

On an adjusted basis, Raytheon posted third-quarter earnings of 58 cents per share on revenues of $15 billion.

The adjusted earnings beat the average analyst estimate of 48 cents per share, according to Zacks Investment Research, but Raytheon shares fell more than 7%, to 56.44, in trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Tucson-based Missiles & Defense unit posted third-quarter sales of $3.8 billion and an operating profit of $453 million.