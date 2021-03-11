Raytheon challenging buyout of major rocket-motor supplier by rival Lockheed

Raytheon is concerned that Lockheed’s control of Aerojet would limit its access to rocket motors and curtail innovation.

During a major investor conference in February, Raytheon Technologies CEO Greg Hayes said Raytheon would protest the deal, citing Aerojet’s importance as a key supplier.

“They are a huge supplier to us, and if that merger actually happens, you don’t have an independent supplier on the solid-rocket-motor side,” Hayes said. “And also, I think it gives us pause as we think about the competitive landscape going forward.”

The company is having ongoing conversations with the Pentagon and the FTC to make its case that the Aerojet deal will lessen competition as well as curtail innovation in the defense industry, Raytheon spokeswoman Heather Uberuaga said.

Not only does Aerojet make rocket motors for all the big defense contractors, it is the only company in the world that supplies a special maneuvering motor for the nation’s ballistic missile interceptors, Uberuaga noted.