Raytheon posts stronger 4Q earnings, sales fall short of forecasts

The decline in operating income last year was primarily due to lower net program efficiencies, partially offset by higher volume, the company said.

During the fourth quarter, Missile Systems booked nearly $1.6 billion in sales on a number of classified contracts, $1 billion for its for Standard Missile-6 multi-mission for the U.S. Navy; $893 million for the Standard Missile-3 ballistic-missile defense system for the Missile Defense Agency and $795 million for its Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and international customers.

Among its other business units that report operating results, Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems posted an 18% increase in fourth quarter net sales, to $2 billion, mainly on major international sales of Patriot missile-defense systems and a contract for an air and missile defense system for the U.S. Navy.

Raytheon and United Technologies shareholders have approved the merger of the two companies to form Raytheon Technologies Corp., which would create the world’s second-largest aerospace and defense company after Boeing Co.