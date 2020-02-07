Raytheon's new guided shell hits moving target in key test

A new version of a precision-guided artillery shell made by Tucson-based Raytheon Missile Systems scored direct hits on a moving target for the first time in a test for the U.S. Navy last year, the company said.

The previously undisclosed test of the Excalibur S version at the Yuma Proving Ground validated the projectile’s ability to survive the shock of firing from a howitzer, then shift from GPS satellite to laser guidance and hit a moving target, Raytheon said.

First fielded by U.S. forces in Iraq in 2007, the combat-proven M982 Excalibur uses GPS satellite guidance to hit within 2 meters of its target.

The new S version adds a semi-active laser seeker that guides the shell to a laser spot painted on a target by ground or air forces.

In a test in April 2019 that was disclosed this week, two Excalibur S rounds fired from a 155-millimeter howitzer scored hits within a couple feet of dead center of a moving target on a sled, a video of the test shows.

“The importance of the test is being able to bring projectiles into the future and be able to hit a moving target,” said Trevor Dunwell, Excalibur portfolio manager for Raytheon. “This kind of capability will really give our war fighters an unfair advantage on the battlefield, which is what we want to do.”