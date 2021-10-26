Raytheon shares dip as third quarter revenues disappoint Wall Street

Raytheon Technologies Corp., parent of Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense, on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.4 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts as its commercial aviation business began to rebound from a pandemic slump.

But the company’s third-quarter revenue fell short of analyst’s expectations, as the end of the Afghanistan war and pandemic disruptions weighed on sales, and Raytheon shares were down more than 2% in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Shares in rival defense contractor Lockheed Martin fell about 12% after the company beat Wall Street profit estimates but fell $1 billion short of analysts' forecasts of about $17 billion in revenues.

On a conference call with analysts, Raytheon Technologies Chairman and CEO Greg Hayes said the company expects the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan will cost the company $75 million in sales this year, which he called "not huge, but meaningful."

Hayes said supply-chain disruptions and staffing issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic will cost the company some $275 million this year but the company expects to recover that in coming quarters.

“The fact is, we haven't been able to bring enough people on board to generate the revenue that we were expecting,” Hayes said.