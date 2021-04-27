Raytheon shares rise after first-quarter earnings beat estimates

Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp. rose Tuesday after the aerospace and defense giant reported higher than expected first-quarter earnings and raised its outlook for the year, as strong results from the company’s defense businesses offset slumping commercial aviation sales.

The parent of Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense reported first-quarter net income of $772 million, or 51 cents per share, after $598 million in non-recurring charges related to the acquisition of Raytheon Co. by United Technologies Corp. that formed Raytheon Technologies in April 2020.

Adjusted earnings of $1.37 billion, or 90 cents per share, beat the average analyst forecast of 88 cents per share as surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company reported first-quarter sales of $15.3 billion, slightly below analysts’ estimates.

Raytheon shares were up about 2% in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company raised the lower end of its 2020 revenue forecast to $63.9 billion from $63.4 billion and upped its full-year earnings outlook to a range of $3.50 to $ 3.70 per share, from $3.40 to $3.70.