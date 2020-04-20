Raytheon wins major Air Force contract to develop next air-launched nuclear missile

The Trump administration has requested $500 million in funding for LRSO development in the 2021 defense budget.

Raytheon has a long history of developing cruise missiles, which fly low to avoid radar. The company makes the ship- and submarine-launched Tomahawk cruise missile in Tucson and has delivered more than 4,000 Tomahawk cruise missiles to the Navy since the early 1980s.

The satellite-guided Tomahawk is the nation’s choice for striking high-value targets with pinpoint accuracy from long range, with more than 2,300 fired in combat during 16 military operations since the Gulf War in 1991.

Lockheed Martin makes the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM), a stealthy air-launched cruise missile with a reported range of about 230 miles and an extended range version with a range of about 550 miles. The company was basing its LRSO missile on the long-range version of the JASSM.

Much about the LRSO remains classified, but it is expected to have a range comparable to or greater then the current AGM-86B Air Launched Cruise Missile, which is made by Boeing and has a reported range of more than 1,500 miles.