Raytheon's Tucson unit delivers new version of iconic Tomahawk cruise missile

The Navy is planning to upgrade its existing Tomahawk Block IV missiles to the Block V configuration, and procure Block V missiles going forward.

In March 2020, Raytheon was awarded a $493 million Navy contract to upgrade Tomahawk Block IV missiles to Block Vs and a $148 million contract to produce the first lots of all-new Block Vs.

Ernzen said the missile delivered Thursday was a Block IV Tomahawk upgraded to a Block V configuration, but new Block Vs will begin coming off the assembly lines in Tucson later this year.

Meanwhile, Raytheon is working on two variants of the new Tomahawk: the Block Va, or Maritime Tomahawk, which will feature a multimode target seeker to enable it to hit moving shipping targets; and the Block Vb, which features a “multieffects” warhead with new bunker-busting penetrating technology.

The Block V delivery comes after the Navy successfully completed flight tests of the new missile last November, when two Block V missiles and one Block IV missile fired from a guided-missile destroyer off the coast of California hit their targets.

Though details remain secret, the Navy says the new Block V Tomahawks feature upgrades to navigation and communications, its mission-planning software and its weapon-control systems.