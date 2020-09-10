Raz-Plus ELL Edition from Learning A-Z Named 2020 Tech Edvocate Winner for Best Language Learning App or Tool

Learning A-Z solutions were named award finalists in four additional categories
TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ELA--Raz-Plus ELL Edition, a blended learning platform for K–5 reading featuring a collection of leveled books and resources for English language learners (ELLs), has been named the winner of the 2020 Tech Edvocate Award in the Best Language Learning App or Tool category. Raz-Plus is part of an extensive collection of multilevel literacy-focused resources from Learning A-Z.
Raz-Plus ELL Edition was also named a finalist in the Best Literacy App or Tool and Best Blended/Flipped Learning App or Tool categories. Science A-Z was a finalist in the Best STEM/STEAM Education App or Tool category, and Headsprout, an adaptive online and mobile reading program for K–5 students, was a finalist in the Best Personalized/Adaptive Learning App or Tool category.
The Tech Edvocate Awards are hosted by The Edvocate, an online publication covering K–12 and higher education policy and programs that enhance the quality of education in the United States. Now in its fourth year, the Tech Edvocate Awards recognize outstanding ed tech products and solutions.
Raz-Plus ELL Edition delivers thousands of standards-aligned resources designed specifically to help ELLs develop proficiency in social and academic English. Reading, listening, speaking, and writing materials, with integrated grammar and vocabulary support, are organized in content-area topics for multiple grade ranges and proficiency levels. Combined with assessment and reporting tools and an engaging student portal, Raz-Plus ELL Edition helps teachers maximize learning for every student.
“With nearly 5 million English language learners in public schools, teachers need resources that are specifically designed to support English language development, and clearly Raz-Plus ELL Edition fits the bill,” said Lisa O’Masta, president of Learning A-Z. “The Tech Edvocate Award is the most recent in a long line of industry accolades received by Raz-Plus and Raz-Plus ELL Edition, and we are incredibly gratified to know that educators hold them in such high regard.”
About Learning A–Z
Learning A-Z® delivers pre-K–6 literacy solutions that are designed to make teachers’ lives easier. Its suite of award-winning digital products are used by more than 8 million students in more than 170 countries and includes: Raz-Plus®, Reading A-Z®, Raz-Kids®, Headsprout®, Science A-Z®, Writing A-Z™, and Vocabulary A-Z™. Learning A-Z is a business unit of Cambium Learning® Group, Inc.
For more information, please visit www.learninga-z.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.
About Cambium Learning Group, Inc.
Cambium Learning® Group believes every student has great potential, teachers are mission-critical, and data, instruction and practice work together to drive performance. With a portfolio of award-winning brands, Cambium Learning Group’s digital and blended curriculum, professional learning, and assessment solutions drive proficiency, equity, and other learning outcomes in classrooms everywhere. Brands include Learning A-Z® (online differentiated instruction for elementary school reading, writing and science), ExploreLearning® (online interactive math and science simulations, a math fact fluency solution, and a K-2 science solution), Voyager Sopris Learning® (blended solutions that accelerate struggling learners to achieve in literacy and math and professional learning for teachers), Cambium Assessment (innovative state- and district-level assessment solutions), and VKidz® Learning (online comprehensive homeschool education and programs for literacy and science).
Come learn with us at www.cambiumlearning.com.
