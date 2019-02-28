invisionAZ Welcomes Mark Cuban, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema Amongst Arizona’s Leading Technology
Companies
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/biotech?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#biotechlt;/agt;--invisionAZ, a nonprofit organization leading the charge to drive growth,
innovation and investment in Arizona-based technology companies,
presents the third annual Arizona
Tech Innovation Summit on Wednesday, March 20 with keynote speaker
Mark Cuban. Cuban is a prolific entrepreneur, owner of the Dallas
Mavericks and host of Shark Tank.
Established in 2016, the invisionAZ board is comprised of leaders from
some of Arizona’s most influential and innovative companies including APS,
(previously Infusionsoft), and Offerpad.
Led by invisionAZ CEO John Ragan, the organization is driving public and
private collaboration to support the overall growth and needs of
Arizona’s emerging tech ecosystem.
“Arizona is emerging as a prominent national tech investment hub.
Governor Ducey has forged deep and lasting relationships in Silicon
Valley, which are poised to deliver tremendous job growth,” Thiel
Capital Managing Director and invisionAZ founding member Jack Selby
said. “Arizona’s already best-in-class business environment has
positioned the state as a leader in innovation. invisionAZ is committed
to be a catalyst for tech growth.”
invisionAZ has partnered with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry
and the Arizona Commerce Authority to organize the 2019 summit, which
will be held at The Duce in downtown Phoenix and is expected to draw
nearly 550 attendees.
In addition to the keynote from Mark Cuban, the program will feature
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema.
Insightful panel discussions on technology trends featuring prominent
business leaders will also be presented. Summit attendees can anticipate
an update on:
Arizona’s FinTech Sandbox
Status of new technology investment capital formation in Arizona
The future of Arizona’s PropTech, HealthTech, Electric Vehicle
Technology and Micromobility industries
About invisionAZ
invisionAZ is a statewide nonprofit organization that leads the
framework to allow technology, innovation and investment to flourish in
Arizona. Its efforts include government and corporate collaborations,
coordinated events, and the promotion of the growth for Arizona’s
emerging tech ecosystem. For more information, visit www.invisionAZ.org,
follow on Twitter at twitter.com/invisionAZ.
