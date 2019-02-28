invisionAZ Welcomes Mark Cuban, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema Amongst Arizona’s Leading Technology

Companies

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/biotech?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#biotechlt;/agt;--invisionAZ, a nonprofit organization leading the charge to drive growth,

innovation and investment in Arizona-based technology companies,

presents the third annual Arizona

Tech Innovation Summit on Wednesday, March 20 with keynote speaker

Mark Cuban. Cuban is a prolific entrepreneur, owner of the Dallas

Mavericks and host of Shark Tank.

Established in 2016, the invisionAZ board is comprised of leaders from

some of Arizona’s most influential and innovative companies including APS,

Carvana,

Keap

(previously Infusionsoft), and Offerpad.

Led by invisionAZ CEO John Ragan, the organization is driving public and

private collaboration to support the overall growth and needs of

Arizona’s emerging tech ecosystem.

“Arizona is emerging as a prominent national tech investment hub.

Governor Ducey has forged deep and lasting relationships in Silicon

Valley, which are poised to deliver tremendous job growth,” Thiel

Capital Managing Director and invisionAZ founding member Jack Selby

said. “Arizona’s already best-in-class business environment has

positioned the state as a leader in innovation. invisionAZ is committed

to be a catalyst for tech growth.”

invisionAZ has partnered with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry

and the Arizona Commerce Authority to organize the 2019 summit, which

will be held at The Duce in downtown Phoenix and is expected to draw

nearly 550 attendees.

In addition to the keynote from Mark Cuban, the program will feature

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

Insightful panel discussions on technology trends featuring prominent

business leaders will also be presented. Summit attendees can anticipate

an update on:



  • Arizona’s FinTech Sandbox


  • Status of new technology investment capital formation in Arizona


  • The future of Arizona’s PropTech, HealthTech, Electric Vehicle
    Technology and Micromobility industries

For more information or to attend the summit, visit aztechsummit.com.

Media interested in attending may contact press@offerpad.com

to register.

About invisionAZ

invisionAZ is a statewide nonprofit organization that leads the

framework to allow technology, innovation and investment to flourish in

Arizona. Its efforts include government and corporate collaborations,

coordinated events, and the promotion of the growth for Arizona’s

emerging tech ecosystem. For more information, visit www.invisionAZ.org,

follow on Twitter at twitter.com/invisionAZ.

Contacts

Offerpad

Cortney Read, Director of Communications

press@offerpad.com

