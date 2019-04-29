Largest book distributor in the U.S. expands JDA footprint with broad
solutions portfolio to unite planning and execution across 70,000
storefronts
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In its quest to fuel book category growth within its retail customers
amid a competitive and crowded market, Readerlink
Distribution Services, LLC, the largest book distributor in the
U.S., has turned to JDA
Software, Inc. for a powerful, SaaS-based end-to-end supply
chain footprint. Readerlink has had a very successful JDA® Category
Management deployment across retailer storefronts and will complement
that with a broad set of JDA planning and execution solutions to
transform their supply chain.
Illinois-based Readerlink is the largest full-service distributor of
hardcover, trade and paperback books to non-trade channel booksellers in
North America, including the biggest names in retail across multiple
retail channels. Servicing storefronts throughout the United States,
Readerlink distributes approximately one out of every three consumer
trade books sold in the country.
With a focus on sales volume growth, supply chain efficiency, and
operational improvements, combined with maintaining one of the
industry’s largest data repositories, Readerlink requires
state-of-the-art technologies in order to continue to make informed
decisions on behalf of its supply chain partners. They will be replacing
their current applications supporting their demand planning, promotions
and warehouse operations with a broad range of JDA solutions including JDA
Demand, JDA
Fulfillment, JDA
Warehouse Management, JDA
Warehouse Labor Management and JDA
Transportation Management.
“JDA has been a tremendous partner to us in revitalizing our category
management processes and with such proven results, it was a natural
extension to commit again to JDA with a broad supply chain
transformation,” said Randy San Miguel, CIO at Readerlink. “We realize
the inherent value in integrating and uniting these critical business
processes that will significantly increase customer satisfaction with
right-sized cost-to-serve, and look forward to achieving our ambitious
goal to transform the future of distribution with JDA.”
Readerlink will be deploying JDA in a SaaS-based environment, linking
planning and execution processes together with its existing category
management deployment which consists of JDA
Space Planning to manage floorplans, store data, product attributes
and performance information. Readerlink anticipates it will
significantly reduce costs associated with returns management, inventory
and labor as well as reduce current infrastructure and IT costs as it
replaces multiple homegrown solutions with JDA.
“Readerlink has a vast network of distributors and retailers that it
works with, and it is critical that it unite its supply chain processes
from the front-end storefront to the warehouse to create not only the
most impactful customer experience, but a robust back-end supporting
backbone that drives profitability and reduces costs for all trading
partners,” said Cary VandenAvond, president, North American
Manufacturing, Distribution and 3PL, JDA. “Extending its partnership
with JDA will give Readerlink the critical end-to-end supply chain
visibility and portfolio it needs to achieve this and we look forward to
supporting their transformation.”
