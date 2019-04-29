Largest book distributor in the U.S. expands JDA footprint with broad

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In its quest to fuel book category growth within its retail customers

amid a competitive and crowded market, Readerlink

Distribution Services, LLC, the largest book distributor in the

U.S., has turned to JDA

Software, Inc. for a powerful, SaaS-based end-to-end supply

chain footprint. Readerlink has had a very successful JDA® Category

Management deployment across retailer storefronts and will complement

that with a broad set of JDA planning and execution solutions to

transform their supply chain.

Illinois-based Readerlink is the largest full-service distributor of

hardcover, trade and paperback books to non-trade channel booksellers in

North America, including the biggest names in retail across multiple

retail channels. Servicing storefronts throughout the United States,

Readerlink distributes approximately one out of every three consumer

trade books sold in the country.

With a focus on sales volume growth, supply chain efficiency, and

operational improvements, combined with maintaining one of the

industry’s largest data repositories, Readerlink requires

state-of-the-art technologies in order to continue to make informed

decisions on behalf of its supply chain partners. They will be replacing

their current applications supporting their demand planning, promotions

and warehouse operations with a broad range of JDA solutions including JDA

Demand, JDA

Fulfillment, JDA

Warehouse Management, JDA

Warehouse Labor Management and JDA

Transportation Management.

“JDA has been a tremendous partner to us in revitalizing our category

management processes and with such proven results, it was a natural

extension to commit again to JDA with a broad supply chain

transformation,” said Randy San Miguel, CIO at Readerlink. “We realize

the inherent value in integrating and uniting these critical business

processes that will significantly increase customer satisfaction with

right-sized cost-to-serve, and look forward to achieving our ambitious

goal to transform the future of distribution with JDA.”

Readerlink will be deploying JDA in a SaaS-based environment, linking

planning and execution processes together with its existing category

management deployment which consists of JDA

Space Planning to manage floorplans, store data, product attributes

and performance information. Readerlink anticipates it will

significantly reduce costs associated with returns management, inventory

and labor as well as reduce current infrastructure and IT costs as it

replaces multiple homegrown solutions with JDA.

“Readerlink has a vast network of distributors and retailers that it

works with, and it is critical that it unite its supply chain processes

from the front-end storefront to the warehouse to create not only the

most impactful customer experience, but a robust back-end supporting

backbone that drives profitability and reduces costs for all trading

partners,” said Cary VandenAvond, president, North American

Manufacturing, Distribution and 3PL, JDA. “Extending its partnership

with JDA will give Readerlink the critical end-to-end supply chain

visibility and portfolio it needs to achieve this and we look forward to

supporting their transformation.”

About Readerlink Distribution Services, LLC

Readerlink Distribution Services, LLC is the largest full-service book

distributor to non-trade booksellers in North America, selling

approximately one out of every three trade books, and is a recognized

leader in distribution logistics, value-added category management

services, field services and business analytics. Readerlink’s solutions

include full-service print book distribution, online print book

distribution, and print on demand. Readerlink is located in Oak Brook,

IL. For more information, go to www.Readerlink.com.

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software is the proven leader in artificial intelligence and machine

learning (AI/ML)-driven supply chain and retail solutions for 4,000 of

the world’s leading retail, manufacturing and logistics companies. JDA

enables an Autonomous Supply ChainTM by connecting its

cognitive SaaS solutions from end-to-end - across planning, execution

and delivery - with a broad partner ecosystem, empowering customers to

better predict and shape demand, transform their product delivery and

deliver outstanding customer experiences. JDA’s world-class client

brands include 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer

goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you

can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

